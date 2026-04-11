Welcome to Financialexpress’ LIVE coverage of the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals clash, which is match 18 of IPL 2026 and is being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST, with the first ball being bowled at 7:30 PM IST. [Check Full Scorecard Here]

Why is this the match against DC, most important game for CSK?

With CSK sitting winless at the bottom of the points table after three consecutive defeats, and explosive South African batter Dewald Brevis set to return from injury, this is the most important home match Ruturaj Gaikwad has faced as CSK captain. It is about proving that the Anbuden was named so because it really is the den of the yellow lions. It is also about showing that the stars sitting in that Chennai dugout, the Gaikwads, the Samsons, the Brevis and Dubes don’t sit there for nothing. They mean business and they can do mean business of earning points.

Indian Premier League, 2026 Chennai Super Kings

vs Delhi Capitals

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 18 )

Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

▶CSK vs DC, IPL 2026 MATCH SNAPSHOT

Detail Info Match CSK vs DC, IPL 2026 Match 18 Date Saturday, April 11, 2026 Toss 7:00 PM IST First Ball 7:30 PM IST Venue MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Live TV Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioHotstar App & Website Win Probability DC 54% · CSK 46% Head-to-Head CSK lead 19–12 (31 matches played) CSK Form L L L (0 wins, 3 losses) DC Form W W L (2 wins, 1 loss)

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs | CSK vs DC | IPL 2026 Match 18

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11

Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis (returns from side strain), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj

Impact Player Options: Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal

Key change: Dewald Brevis replaces Kartik Sharma. MS Dhoni not available tonight — expected back vs KKR on April 14.

ALSO READ CSK vs DC Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capital IPL 2026 match

Delhi Capitals Playing 11

KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Player options: Sameer Rizvi, Karun Nair, Abishek Porel

Note: Mitchell Starc still unavailable. KL Rahul in red-hot form — 92 off 52 balls in the last game.

Confirmed XIs will be updated at toss — 7:00 PM IST.

CSK vs DC Toss, IPL 2026

The toss between Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and his Delhi Capitals Counterpart, Axar Patel will take place at 7:00 pm IST at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk.

Live Updates

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals LIVE SCORE: Get All Updates From The CSK vs DC Clash At MA Chidambaram Stadium