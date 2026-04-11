Welcome to Financialexpress’ LIVE coverage of the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals clash, which is match 18 of IPL 2026 and is being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST, with the first ball being bowled at 7:30 PM IST. [Check Full Scorecard Here]
Why is this the match against DC, most important game for CSK?
With CSK sitting winless at the bottom of the points table after three consecutive defeats, and explosive South African batter Dewald Brevis set to return from injury, this is the most important home match Ruturaj Gaikwad has faced as CSK captain. It is about proving that the Anbuden was named so because it really is the den of the yellow lions. It is also about showing that the stars sitting in that Chennai dugout, the Gaikwads, the Samsons, the Brevis and Dubes don’t sit there for nothing. They mean business and they can do mean business of earning points.
Indian Premier League, 2026
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 18 )
Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)
▶CSK vs DC, IPL 2026 MATCH SNAPSHOT
|Detail
|Info
|Match
|CSK vs DC, IPL 2026 Match 18
|Date
|Saturday, April 11, 2026
|Toss
|7:00 PM IST
|First Ball
|7:30 PM IST
|Venue
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|Live TV
|Star Sports Network
|Live Streaming
|JioHotstar App & Website
|Win Probability
|DC 54% · CSK 46%
|Head-to-Head
|CSK lead 19–12 (31 matches played)
|CSK Form
|L L L (0 wins, 3 losses)
|DC Form
|W W L (2 wins, 1 loss)
PREDICTED PLAYING XIs | CSK vs DC | IPL 2026 Match 18
Chennai Super Kings Playing 11
Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis (returns from side strain), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj
Impact Player Options: Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal
Key change: Dewald Brevis replaces Kartik Sharma. MS Dhoni not available tonight — expected back vs KKR on April 14.
Delhi Capitals Playing 11
KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
Impact Player options: Sameer Rizvi, Karun Nair, Abishek Porel
Note: Mitchell Starc still unavailable. KL Rahul in red-hot form — 92 off 52 balls in the last game.
Confirmed XIs will be updated at toss — 7:00 PM IST.
CSK vs DC Toss, IPL 2026
The toss between Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and his Delhi Capitals Counterpart, Axar Patel will take place at 7:00 pm IST at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk.
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals LIVE SCORE: Get All Updates From The CSK vs DC Clash At MA Chidambaram Stadium
KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
Impact Player option: Sameer Rizvi
The David Miller debate
David Miller's decision to refuse a single on the penultimate ball of DC's last match against Gujarat Titans — needing two off two balls — will not leave the conversation any time soon. He backed himself to win the game but could not get the boundary required, leaving DC one run short. Miller is one of the cleanest strikers of the cricket ball in world T20 cricket. He will be desperate to make amends tonight.
KL Rahul's form
After two quiet starts to the season, Rahul produced a masterclass in the last game — a 52-ball 92 that nearly won DC the match single-handedly. He is in the form of his life and represents CSK's biggest threat with the bat.
The spin threat
Kuldeep Yadav has taken three wickets so far this season and Axar Patel uses himself cleverly in the powerplay, targeting left-handers and players who have looked shaky early. Sanju Samson fits both descriptions.
Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj
Impact Player options: Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal
Players to watch:
Sanju Samson has scored just 22 runs across his three innings for CSK this season. In his three appearances for RR against CSK in prior seasons, he was a different player. The pressure on him tonight is enormous — and DC captain Axar Patel is likely to target him with left-arm spin early in the powerplay.
Ruturaj Gaikwad is under the most intense captaincy pressure of his career. A fourth successive loss would trigger serious questions about his leadership and his batting form simultaneously. He has looked scratchy in all three games.
Sarfaraz Khan is the one CSK batter who has offered some resistance this season. He will be key in the middle overs.
The MA Chidambaram Stadium surface for tonight's game is expected to be a batting-friendly track rather than the traditional spin-friendly dust bowl Chepauk was once famous for. In the previous IPL 2026 match at this ground, CSK scored 209/5 against Punjab Kings — and Punjab chased it down comfortably. That tells you everything about the nature of the current surface.
The critical factor tonight will be dew. Chepauk sits close to the sea and humidity is forecast at 85%. Heavy dew almost always arrives after 9 PM, making the ball slippery and extremely difficult for spinners to grip. This heavily favours the chasing side. Whoever wins the toss will almost certainly choose to field first.
Key pitch indicators:
Average first innings score in recent Chepauk day-night games: 185+
Dew factor: High (favours batting side in second innings)
Pace bowling: Some early movement possible with the new ball
Spinners: Limited grip later in the game due to dew
No. MS Dhoni is not expected to feature in tonight's match.
The 44-year-old has been sidelined since before the tournament began with a calf strain. He has not travelled with the squad for away games and has been undergoing rehabilitation at the CSK facility in Chennai. Fleming confirmed at the pre-match briefing: "Dhoni is working hard to get back."
Reports indicate his most likely return date is the home game against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 14, though that too is not confirmed. What is certain is that Dhoni will not be available tonight.
The Dhoni absence is statistically damaging for CSK. Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK have won 59.81% of their IPL matches. Under other captains — including Ruturaj Gaikwad now — that drops to 31.42%. Gaikwad must find a way to manufacture a win without his most important mentor in the dressing room.
In six innings for CSK during IPL 2025, Dewald Brevis scored 225 runs. He brings exactly what CSK's middle order has lacked in this season — explosive intent, the ability to target any bowler, and a natural counter-attacking game that forces the opposition captain to change plans.
CSK head coach Stephen Fleming signalled his return at the pre-match press conference: "We hope he is going to be right for the next game." More tellingly, Brevis himself appeared at a public event in Chennai alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, and Aayush Mhatre and told supporters: "See you guys on the 11th — every match, everywhere we play."
The likely change: Kartik Sharma drops out.
Brevis comes in at No. 3 or 4. That is the only squad change CSK are expected to make tonight.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the marquee clash, CSK vs DC from IPL 2026 double header day today on Saturday, April 11.
Two hours to toss and the yellow army is already lining the roads outside Anna Salai. The MA Chidambaram Stadium floodlights are being checked, and Chepauk is preparing for what could be a season-defining night for the five-time champions.
Chennai Super Kings have lost all three of their opening matches of IPL 2026 — against Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They sit rock-bottom of the points table. Tonight they host Delhi Capitals, who have won two of their three matches and arrive with far more confidence, despite a painful one-run loss to Gujarat Titans in their previous outing.
The central storyline tonight is the return of Dewald Brevis. The South African power-hitter missed the opening three games with a side strain but has been declared fit. His presence alone changes CSK's batting balance. Whether it is enough to end the losing run is the question.
Stay with us. Every over. Every wicket. Every twist. Live from Chepauk.