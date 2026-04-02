The IPL 2026 clash between Kolkata knight riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match no 6. Both teams enter this encounter with contrasting momentum, making it a crucial early-season battle.

IPL 2026:KKR vs SRH Date and time

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face off Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an exciting IPL 2026 match no 6 on Thursday , April 2. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM. The match will be played at the Eden Garden, Kolkata

KKR started their IPL 2026 campaign against Mumbai Indians with a strong performance. They scored a big total of 220/4 thanks to their top order batters.

However, their bowlers couldn’t defend the score and Mumbai chased it down comfortably winning by six wickets with five balls to spare. This match clearly showed that KKR have some issues in their bowling especially in the death overs.

SRH also lost their first match which was against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They put up a good score of 202 while batting first but their bowlers struggled to stop RCB’s aggressive batting.

RCB chased the target easily reaching 203/4 in just 15.4 overs and winning by six wickets. This highlighted SRH’s problem of defending totals despite having a strong batting lineup.

Looking at recent form KKR have now lost their opening match and had some inconsistent performances towards the end of last season. SRH on the other hand performed better in late 2025 but have begun 2026 with a defeat.

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As both teams head into Match 6, they will be looking to fix their mistakes. KKR will want to improve their bowling especially at the end of the innings while SRH will focus on better execution in the death overs.

With powerful hitters on both sides and Eden Gardens being known for high scoring games fans can expect an exciting and closely fought match as both teams look for their first win of the season.

When and where to watch KKR vs SRH live streaming

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will start at 7:30 pm IST on April 2. Catch the live score and real-time commentary on JioHotstar.

How to watch KKR vs SRH live on Star Sports and HotStar

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream will be available for subscribers on the JioHotstar app.

Head-to-Head Record: KKR vs SRH

KKR clearly had the upper hand in this rivalry. Out of 30 matches between the two teams KKR have won 20 while SRH have managed 10 wins.

At Eden Gardens, KKR’s record is even stronger. They have won 8 out of the 11 matches played at this ground showing their dominance at home.

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Statistic Details Total Matches Played 30 KKR Won 20 SRH Won 10 No Result/Tied 0 KKR Highest Score 208 SRH Highest Score 278 KKR Lowest Score 48 SRH Lowest Score 113

IPL 2026: Where to buy tickets for KKR vs SRH match

Tickets for the KKR vs SRH match at Eden Gardens are available on BookMyShow. Prices range from affordable seats to premium hospitality suites so fans can choose according to their budget.

Ticket prices for this exciting match vary from affordable seats to expensive premium suites. For this game the ₹1,000 tickets are already sold out and prices now start from ₹1,200.

Just below is the Ticket Price list:

Stand / Category Ticket Price (₹) Estimated Total (with Fees*) Vida Pavilion (Upper Tier) ₹1,000 ₹1,168 C1, G1, H1, K1 Blocks ₹1,200 ₹1,385 B1, D, E, F1, H, J, L1 Blocks ₹1,500 ₹1,704 C, F, G, K Blocks (Mid-Tier) ₹2,000 ₹2,250 Club House (Upper Tier) ₹3,000 ₹3,340 L Block (Premium Gallery) ₹3,300 ₹3,660 B Block (Lower Tier) ₹3,500 ₹3,880 L Block Premium ₹5,000 ₹5,520 Club House (Lower Tier / VIP) ₹8,000 ₹8,780 Premium Hospitality Suites ₹8,500 ₹9,320

KKR vs SRH Best Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Finn Allen (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (C/WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.

Impact Player: Zeeshan Ansari/Shivam Mavi

IPL 2026: KKR vs SRH full team squad

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahul Tripathi, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Rovman Powell, Cameron Green, Rachin Ravindra, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad: Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Ishan Kishan (c),\ (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Jack Edwards, Salil Arora, Shivam Mavi, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Brydon Carse, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tukaram Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra