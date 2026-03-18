The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to kick off on March 29, yet most teams are struggling to find the right balance in their playing 11 due to mounting injury concerns. Before the big Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) battle starts the league, here is the current injury timeline across the franchises.

KKR and SRH Pace Battery Depleted

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) faced a massive blow with their 2024 title hero, Harshit Rana, ruled out for nearly the entire season following knee surgery. Adding to their woes, the league’s most expensive pacer, Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana, is expected to miss the initial games with a calf strain.

SRH, who play the season opener at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, will also start without their leader, Pat Cummins. The Australian is still recovering from a lingering back injury sustained during the Ashes and is not yet match-fit for the high-intensity opening week.

Defending Champions RCB Sweat Over Hazlewood

The defending champions, RCB, are also carrying “Aussie baggage.” Their title defense begins without Josh Hazlewood, who is managing a combination of Achilles and hamstring issues. He and Cummins are expected to join their respective squads by mid-April. With no certainty yet on Yash Dayal’s full availability, Hazlewood’s absence leaves a massive void in the RCB powerplay.

LSG’s “Wanindu-Shaped” Hole

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are on high alert as Wanindu Hasaranga remains a major doubt due to a hamstring tear. With Mayank Yadav also under medical observation for a side strain, LSG faces a race against time to build a cohesive bowling attack for their opening fixtures.

IPL 2026 Injury Tracker: First-Leg Availability