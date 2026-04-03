Watching the IPL in 4K is a dream for the eyes but a nightmare for your data plan. A single 4K stream on JioHotstar (the home for IPL 2026) can gulp down 20-25 GB per match. If you on a standard 1.5GB or 2GB daily pack, you could be out of data even before the Powerplay ends.

Here is the tactical data-saver blueprint for every IPL fan watching cricket action on mobile

1. The Quality vs Quantity Math

To survive a full 20-over innings (plus mid-innings breaks), you must manually override the “Auto” setting.

The ‘Safety’ Zone (Standard Definition): Switching to Medium (480p) uses about 600MB-800MB for a full match. This is your best bet for a 1.5GB limit.

The ‘Danger’ Zone (HD/1080p): High Definition will burn through 3GB-4GB. Avoid this unless you are on Wi-Fi.

The ‘Data Suicide’ Zone (4K): At 25GB per match, you will exhaust a monthly data plan in one evening.

2. Step-by-Step: Enabling ‘Data Saver’ on JioHotstar

Don’t let the app decide for you. Follow these steps once the stream starts:

Tap on the Settings Gear

Select Quality.

Choose ‘Data Saver’.

Crucial: Disable the “Multi-Cam” or “4K” icons if they are highlighted, as these trigger higher bit-rate streams.

3. The ‘Add-on’ Data option

If you know you’re going to be away from Wi-Fi, don’t wait for the data to run out (which kills the live stream at a crucial moment).

The ₹19 Hack: Most telcos like Jio and Airtel offer a 1GB data voucher for ₹19 valid for a day.

4. Pro top for the fans

High-resolution streaming makes your phone heat up, which causes the processor to throttle and the app to lag. Lowering your brightness and closing background apps (like Instagram or GPS) not only saves battery but ensures your limited data is used solely for the stream.