IPL 2026 full schedule: The schedule for the opening phase of the Indian Premier League 2026 season was unveiled on Wednesday, with reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru set for a clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28.

In another key fixture, Mumbai Indians will start their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are scheduled to take on Rajasthan Royals in their first match in Guwahati.

Last season’s runners-up Punjab Kings will kick off their campaign against Gujarat Giants in Mullanpur.

Below is the schedule for the first phase of IPL 2026