IPL 2026 full schedule: The schedule for the opening phase of the Indian Premier League 2026 season was unveiled on Wednesday, with reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru set for a clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28.

In another key fixture, Mumbai Indians will start their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are scheduled to take on Rajasthan Royals in their first match in Guwahati.

Last season’s runners-up Punjab Kings will kick off their campaign against Gujarat Giants in Mullanpur.

Below is the schedule for the first phase of IPL 2026

MatchDateDayFixtureVenue
Match 128 MarSatRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers HyderabadBengaluru
Match 229 MarSunMumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight RidersMumbai
Match 330 MarMonRajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super KingsGuwahati
Match 431 MarTuePunjab Kings vs Gujarat TitansMullanpur
Match 51 AprWedLucknow Super Giants vs Delhi CapitalsLucknow
Match 62 AprThuKolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers HyderabadKolkata
Match 73 AprFriChennai Super Kings vs Punjab KingsChennai
Match 84 AprSatDelhi Capitals vs Mumbai IndiansDelhi
Match 94 AprSatGujarat Titans vs Rajasthan RoyalsAhmedabad
Match 105 AprSunSunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super GiantsHyderabad
Match 115 AprSunRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super KingsBengaluru
Match 126 AprMonKolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab KingsKolkata
Match 137 AprTueRajasthan Royals vs Mumbai IndiansGuwahati
Match 148 AprWedDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat TitansDelhi
Match 159 AprThuKolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super GiantsKolkata
Match 1610 AprFriRajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers BengaluruGuwahati
Match 1711 AprSatPunjab Kings vs Sunrisers HyderabadMullanpur
Match 1811 AprSatChennai Super Kings vs Delhi CapitalsChennai
Match 1912 AprSunLucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat TitansLucknow
Match 2012 AprSunMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers BengaluruMumbai