On Sunday, May 31, the world’s largest cricket venue—the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad—will host the ultimate showdown, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) officially booking their spot as they look to defend their hard-earned crown of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Whether you are looking to watch the defending champions retain their title or witness an underdog script a new legacy, scoring a seat inside the 1,32,000-capacity colosseum is the ultimate challenge.

Here is everything you need to know about secure booking links, ticket prices, and how to lock in your seats before they vanish.

The Match Details at a Glance

The Event: TATA IPL 2026 – The Grand Final

The Date & Time: Sunday, May 31, 2026, at 7:30 PM IST (Gates open at 4:30 PM)

The Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad

The Stakes: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) enter the arena as the defending champions, awaiting the winner of the final playoff stretch.

Where and How to Buy IPL 2026 Final Tickets

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has partnered primarily with District by Zomato as the official ticketing platform for the entire playoff cycle and the final. Tickets are also accessible via BookMyShow and the official iplt20.com portal.

Because demand for an IPL final scales faster than any standard sporting event, organizers have opened sales in controlled phases:

Step-by-Step Online Booking Process

Access the Platform: Open the District by Zomato app/website or visit BookMyShow. Locate the Event: Search for “IPL 2026 Final” on the dashboard. Analyze the Seating Map: Use the interactive stadium breakdown to pick your preferred viewing angle and category tier. Select Quantity: Choose your seats (note that purchases are strictly capped at a maximum of 4 tickets per user to curb scalping). Complete Checkout: Enter your verified mobile number and email address, and process your payment immediately via UPI, credit/debit cards, or net banking.

Crucial Match Day Tip: Organizers require physical ticket validation for entry into Motera. Ensure you note the designated Box Office pickup locations in Ahmedabad provided in your confirmation email to collect your physical passes prior to match day.

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Ticket Price Breakdown: From Budget to Luxury Suites

With over 1.3 lakh seats available, the price structure has been designed to cater to casual fans, mid-tier enthusiasts, and luxury corporate hospitality seekers:

Seating Tier & Blocks Price Range (INR) What It Includes Budget Tier

(Upper Tier Blocks J & K) ₹1,000 – ₹4,000 High-elevation panoramic views; perfect for atmospheric match day energy on a budget. Mid-Range Tiers

(Astral Pipes, Jio Block L, BKT Tyres Q & R) ₹1,500 – ₹8,000 Balanced, straight-to-mid-wicket viewing angles with excellent visibility of the boundary ropes. Premium Stands

(Equitas Bank, Lower Tier, Torrent Blocks M, N, P) ₹10,000 – ₹15,000 Direct, lower-bowl proximity to the boundary and ideal camera angles. VIP & Corporate Hospitality

(Torrent President Gallery / Presidential Suites) ₹20,000 – ₹60,000+ Elite view directly behind the team dugouts, air-conditioned seating, and catered premium hospitality.

Important Guidelines for Stadium Entry

Stricter security protocols are enforced for the final compared to regular league fixtures. Keep these essential tips in mind to avoid being turned away at the gates: