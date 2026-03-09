The dust has barely settled on India’s historic T20 World Cup triumph but fans are already looking forward to the annual Indian cricket carnival called the Indian Premier League (IPL). On March 8, just before the World Cup final, official broadcaster Star Sports confirmed that IPL 2026 will officially kick off on March 28, 2026.

With the league expanding to a projected 84 matches this season, here is the comprehensive recap of everything confirmed for the 19th edition of the IPL.

ALSO READ

The Timeline: Dates and Kick-off

The BCCI has finalized a ten-week window for the 2026 season. Following the tournament opener in Bengaluru, the league will conclude with the grand finale on May 31, 2026.

  • Season Opener: March 28, 2026
  • Grand Final: May 31, 2026
  • Match Timings: 7:30 PM IST (Evening); 03:30 PM IST (Double-headers)

The Teams and Captains: A new leadership landscape

The 2026 season features some of the most dramatic captaincy changes in IPL history following a high-profile trade window and the December auction in Abu Dhabi.

TeamCaptainKey Development
Royal Challengers BengaluruRajat PatidarDefending champions after their maiden 2025 title.
Chennai Super KingsRuturaj GaikwadLead a revamped side featuring Sanju Samson (Traded).
Mumbai IndiansHardik PandyaRetained as leader despite intense trade rumours.
Punjab KingsShreyas IyerTasked with going one step further after their 2025 Final loss.
Kolkata Knight RidersAjinkya RahaneBringing veteran experience to the KKR dugout.
Delhi CapitalsAxar PatelTaking the reins in a new era for the franchise.
Rajasthan RoyalsRiyan ParagElevated to leadership following Samson’s exit to CSK.
Gujarat TitansShubman GillContinuing his growth as the face of the Titans.
Sunrisers HyderabadPat CumminsThe Australian remains the tactical engine for SRH.
Lucknow Super GiantsRishabh PantAn experienced IPL captain now who would like to deliver the result.

Squad Highlights and High-Value Assets

The December auction in Abu Dhabi rewrote the record books. Cameron Green became the most expensive overseas player in history, joining Kolkata Knight Riders for a staggering 25.20 crore.

ALSO READ

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings made waves by spending 14.20 crore each on uncapped stars Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, signalling a massive shift in how franchises value domestic talent.

Venues: The Homecoming of the Champions

For the first time since the tragic incidents of 2025, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru returns as a primary venue. It will host five home games for RCB, the opening ceremony, and the final.

To maximize reach, franchises are also utilising secondary homes:

  • RCB: Will play two home games in Raipur.
  • Punjab Kings: Expected to utilise the new New Chandigarh stadium.
  • Delhi Capitals: Will split fixtures between Delhi and Vizag.

Where to watch?

The 2026 season will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network on television, while digital streaming moves to the newly merged JioHotstar platform, offering 4K coverage and immersive fan features.