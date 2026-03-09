The dust has barely settled on India’s historic T20 World Cup triumph but fans are already looking forward to the annual Indian cricket carnival called the Indian Premier League (IPL). On March 8, just before the World Cup final, official broadcaster Star Sports confirmed that IPL 2026 will officially kick off on March 28, 2026.

With the league expanding to a projected 84 matches this season, here is the comprehensive recap of everything confirmed for the 19th edition of the IPL.

The Timeline: Dates and Kick-off

The BCCI has finalized a ten-week window for the 2026 season. Following the tournament opener in Bengaluru, the league will conclude with the grand finale on May 31, 2026.

Season Opener: March 28, 2026

March 28, 2026 Grand Final: May 31, 2026

May 31, 2026 Match Timings: 7:30 PM IST (Evening); 03:30 PM IST (Double-headers)

The Teams and Captains: A new leadership landscape

The 2026 season features some of the most dramatic captaincy changes in IPL history following a high-profile trade window and the December auction in Abu Dhabi.

Team Captain Key Development Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rajat Patidar Defending champions after their maiden 2025 title. Chennai Super Kings Ruturaj Gaikwad Lead a revamped side featuring Sanju Samson (Traded). Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandya Retained as leader despite intense trade rumours. Punjab Kings Shreyas Iyer Tasked with going one step further after their 2025 Final loss. Kolkata Knight Riders Ajinkya Rahane Bringing veteran experience to the KKR dugout. Delhi Capitals Axar Patel Taking the reins in a new era for the franchise. Rajasthan Royals Riyan Parag Elevated to leadership following Samson’s exit to CSK. Gujarat Titans Shubman Gill Continuing his growth as the face of the Titans. Sunrisers Hyderabad Pat Cummins The Australian remains the tactical engine for SRH. Lucknow Super Giants Rishabh Pant An experienced IPL captain now who would like to deliver the result.

Squad Highlights and High-Value Assets

The December auction in Abu Dhabi rewrote the record books. Cameron Green became the most expensive overseas player in history, joining Kolkata Knight Riders for a staggering 25.20 crore.

ALSO READ The Sanju Samson dividend: How a decade of patience culminated in World Cup glory

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings made waves by spending 14.20 crore each on uncapped stars Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, signalling a massive shift in how franchises value domestic talent.

Venues: The Homecoming of the Champions

For the first time since the tragic incidents of 2025, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru returns as a primary venue. It will host five home games for RCB, the opening ceremony, and the final.

To maximize reach, franchises are also utilising secondary homes:

RCB: Will play two home games in Raipur.

Will play two home games in Raipur. Punjab Kings: Expected to utilise the new New Chandigarh stadium.

Expected to utilise the new New Chandigarh stadium. Delhi Capitals: Will split fixtures between Delhi and Vizag.

Where to watch?

The 2026 season will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network on television, while digital streaming moves to the newly merged JioHotstar platform, offering 4K coverage and immersive fan features.