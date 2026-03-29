With the IPL 2026 season officially underway, millions of fans are ditching the television for the convenience of mobile streaming. However, as JioHotstar introduces high-bitrate 4K and Hype Mode features, many users find their daily data limits exhausted before the first strategic timeout.

If you plan to watch tonight’s high-voltage clash on your 4G or 5G connection, here is a data consumption guide backed by industry benchmarks from ISPs and streaming platforms.

A breakdown of the Data drain

A standard T20 match in the IPL lasts approximately 3.5 to 4 hours. Depending on your chosen video quality, your data consumption will vary drastically.

Official Sources & Benchmarks

JioHotstar & OTT Platforms: According to internal streaming benchmarks, 4K streaming at 60fps (frames per second) requires a consistent 25Mbps speed and can consume over 22GB for a full broadcast.

IPL 2026 Streaming — Data Usage Guide

4G / 5G IPL 2026 Streaming How Much Data for

One Full Match? Data usage by video quality · Per hour & per match estimates Quality Resolution Per Hour Per Match Low 360p – 480p 250 MB –

700 MB 0.9–2.5 GB HD 720p 1.2 GB –

1.5 GB 4.2–5.5 GB Full HD 1080p (FHD) 3 GB –

3.5 GB 10.5–12 GB 4K UHD 2160p (UHD) 7 GB –

10 GB 25–35 GB 💡 Per match estimate based on a 3.5-hour window (match + pre/post show). Actual usage may vary based on your streaming platform’s adaptive bitrate settings. Express InfoGenIE

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ISP Data (Airtel/Tata Play Fiber): Technical guides from fiber providers confirm that Full HD sports streaming uses roughly 3GB per hour. This is higher than standard Netflix or YouTube movies because live sports require higher bitrates to keep fast-moving objects (like the ball) from blurring.

TRAI Insights: Recent reports on India’s 5G consumption patterns indicate that live sports are the single largest contributor to bill shock for prepaid users, with 5G speeds encouraging users to stay on Auto quality, which defaults to the highest possible resolution.

How to save data While Watching

If you are not on an Unlimited 5G plan, follow these steps to ensure you see the final ball:

Manual Override: Don’t use Auto quality. Set it to 480p or 720p manually in the app settings.

Turn off Hype Mode: Features like multi-camera angles and real-time stats (Hype Mode) use additional data to sync multiple streams.

Use Data Vouchers: If you are a heavy user, look at Vi’s Rs 151 or Jio’s Rs 195 boosters, which provide data on top of daily limit.