With the IPL 2026 season just two weeks away, all ten franchises have officially locked in their backroom staff. This year’s coaching rosters represent a fascinating mix of continuity and high-profile reinvention. While teams like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have stuck to their legendary blueprints, others like Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals have opted for fresh tactical leadership.

From Ricky Ponting’s continued mission with Punjab Kings to Matthew Hayden’s blockbuster return to the IPL dugout with Gujarat Titans, here is the complete tracker of every head coach and support staff member for the 2026 season.

IPL 2026 Coaching Staff Directory

IPL 2026 Team Directory All 10 Franchises —

Coaching Staff Team Head Coach Support Staff RCB Andy Flower Bowl A. Griffith Bat D. Karthik Scout M. Rangarajan CSK Stephen Fleming Bowl E. Simons Bat M. Hussey Field J. Foster Asst S. Sriram MI Mahela Jayawardene Bowl Mhambrey & Malinga Bat K. Pollard KKR Abhishek Nayar Bowl T. Southee Asst S. Watson Mentor D. Bravo GT Ashish Nehra Bat M. Hayden Dir. V. Solanki Asst V. Dahiya RR Kumar Sangakkara Bowl S. Bond Asst V. Rathour Asst T. Penney PBKS Ricky Ponting Bowl J. Hopes Asst/Bat B. Haddin Spin S. Bahutule LSG Justin Langer Bowl B. Arun Asst L. Klusener Advisor K. Williamson DC Hemang Badani Bowl M. Patel Asst I. Bell Mentor K. Pietersen SRH Daniel Vettori Bowl V. Aaron Asst S. Helmot Bowling Batting Assistant Fielding Other Express InfoGenIE

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Major coaching developments

1. The KKR reboot: Nayar and Watson

Following the departure of Chandrakant Pandit, KKR has promoted Abhishek Nayar to the head coach role. To support him, the franchise has brought in Australian legend Shane Watson as an assistant coach. The addition of Tim Southee as a bowling coach makes KKR one of the most intriguing new-age dugouts this season.

2. Matthew Hayden joins Gujarat Titans

In one of the biggest moves of the off-season, Matthew Hayden has joined Ashish Nehra’s staff as the batting coach for Gujarat Titans. Hayden’s aggressive philosophy is expected to be the catalyst for captain Shubman Gill as the Titans look to reclaim the dominance they showed in their inaugural years.

3. Bharat Arun moves to LSG

After a successful stint with KKR and the Indian national team, Bharat Arun has joined Lucknow Super Giants as the bowling coach. He will work alongside head coach Justin Langer.

4. Sangakkara resumes full control at RR

After Rahul Dravid’s brief second stint in 2025, Kumar Sangakkara has returned to the active Head Coach role for Rajasthan Royals. He will continue to serve as the Director of Cricket, ensuring he has total tactical oversight of a squad that recently traded for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

5. Badani continues at DC

Delhi Capitals had moved into a new era under Hemang Badani in IPL 2025 and he will continue as head coach. The inclusion of Ian Bell as an assistant coach and Kevin Pietersen as a mentor suggests a shift toward a more aggressive, international style of play for the Capitals in 2026. Munaf Patel remains their bowling coach.