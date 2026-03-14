With the IPL 2026 season just two weeks away, all ten franchises have officially locked in their backroom staff. This year’s coaching rosters represent a fascinating mix of continuity and high-profile reinvention. While teams like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have stuck to their legendary blueprints, others like Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals have opted for fresh tactical leadership.

From Ricky Ponting’s continued mission with Punjab Kings to Matthew Hayden’s blockbuster return to the IPL dugout with Gujarat Titans, here is the complete tracker of every head coach and support staff member for the 2026 season.

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IPL 2026 Coaching Staff Directory
IPL 2026
Team Directory
All 10 Franchises —
Coaching Staff
Team
Head Coach
Support Staff
RCB
Andy Flower
BowlA. Griffith
BatD. Karthik
ScoutM. Rangarajan
CSK
Stephen Fleming
BowlE. Simons
BatM. Hussey
FieldJ. Foster
AsstS. Sriram
MI
Mahela Jayawardene
BowlMhambrey & Malinga
BatK. Pollard
KKR
Abhishek Nayar
BowlT. Southee
AsstS. Watson
MentorD. Bravo
GT
Ashish Nehra
BatM. Hayden
Dir.V. Solanki
AsstV. Dahiya
RR
Kumar Sangakkara
BowlS. Bond
AsstV. Rathour
AsstT. Penney
PBKS
Ricky Ponting
BowlJ. Hopes
Asst/BatB. Haddin
SpinS. Bahutule
LSG
Justin Langer
BowlB. Arun
AsstL. Klusener
AdvisorK. Williamson
DC
Hemang Badani
BowlM. Patel
AsstI. Bell
MentorK. Pietersen
SRH
Daniel Vettori
BowlV. Aaron
AsstS. Helmot
Bowling
Batting
Assistant
Fielding
Other
Express InfoGenIE
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Major coaching developments

1. The KKR reboot: Nayar and Watson

Following the departure of Chandrakant Pandit, KKR has promoted Abhishek Nayar to the head coach role. To support him, the franchise has brought in Australian legend Shane Watson as an assistant coach. The addition of Tim Southee as a bowling coach makes KKR one of the most intriguing new-age dugouts this season.

2. Matthew Hayden joins Gujarat Titans

In one of the biggest moves of the off-season, Matthew Hayden has joined Ashish Nehra’s staff as the batting coach for Gujarat Titans. Hayden’s aggressive philosophy is expected to be the catalyst for captain Shubman Gill as the Titans look to reclaim the dominance they showed in their inaugural years.

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3. Bharat Arun moves to LSG

After a successful stint with KKR and the Indian national team, Bharat Arun has joined Lucknow Super Giants as the bowling coach. He will work alongside head coach Justin Langer.

4. Sangakkara resumes full control at RR

After Rahul Dravid’s brief second stint in 2025, Kumar Sangakkara has returned to the active Head Coach role for Rajasthan Royals. He will continue to serve as the Director of Cricket, ensuring he has total tactical oversight of a squad that recently traded for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

5. Badani continues at DC

Delhi Capitals had moved into a new era under Hemang Badani in IPL 2025 and he will continue as head coach. The inclusion of Ian Bell as an assistant coach and Kevin Pietersen as a mentor suggests a shift toward a more aggressive, international style of play for the Capitals in 2026. Munaf Patel remains their bowling coach.