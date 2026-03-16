The uncertainty is finally over for the RCB fans. Bengaluru’s iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium has officially received the green light from the Karnataka Government to host IPL 2026 matches, starting with the high-octane season opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28.

After months of safety audits following the tragic events of June 2025, the stadium has undergone a massive transformation. Here is everything fans need to know about the New Chinnaswamy experience.

What’s new at the Chinnaswamy gates?

The government-appointed expert committee, chaired by G. Maheshwar Rao, has implemented strict measures to prevent overcrowding. KSCA has constructed six new gates and widened existing ones to nine metres (three meters wider than previously required).

The old National Cricket Academy (NCA) premises have been converted into a massive holding area with ramps and tarpaulin sheets, ensuring fans aren’t packed into narrow lanes while waiting to enter.

Physical tickets are largely being replaced by digital QR codes to speed up entry and eliminate the chaos of box-office collections.

The Metro Advantage: Travel for Free?

In a massive win for the fans, RCB and the BMRCL (Bengaluru Metro) are nearing a deal that could make match days seamless, as per a report carried by MoneyControl.

Extended Hours: Metro services will run until 1:00 AM on all match days in Bengaluru.

Free Commute: Fans with a valid match ticket may be able to travel on the Metro free of cost, with the franchise likely to reimburse BMRCL for the service.

Ticket Sales: When and Where?

With the venue clearance now official, Royal Challengers Bengaluru is expected to open ticket sales later this week (likely by Thursday or Friday).

Home Games: Bengaluru will host five of RCB’s home games.

Raipur Connection: Due to a pre-arranged agreement, the remaining two home games will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur.

RCB schedule: A defending champion bonus

Because RCB enters 2026 as the defending champions, the Chinnaswamy Stadium has been rewarded with the Season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28 as well as the final, although the date of the final has not yet officially been announced. In addition, the stadium will also host a Playoff fixture.