The Chennai Super Kings are preparing for a strong comeback in the IPL 2026 season. After a difficult last year the Yellow Army led by Ruturaj Gaikwad is ready to bounce back with a refreshed squad and an exciting fast paced schedule.

One of the biggest boosts for the team is the arrival of Sanju Samson, who has joined CSK this season. Known for his aggressive batting and ability to play match winning innings Sanju Samson adds both experience and firepower to the top order.

His presence alongside Gaikwad could give CSK a strong and steady start in many matches making the batting lineup even more dangerous.

The Road Ahead: CSK’s full schedule

CSK will kick off their campaign on March 30 in an away fixture against the Rajasthan Royals at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. The team returns to their fortress the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk), on April 3 to host the Punjab Kings.

Fans can expect a mix of evening thrillers and high-stakes day matches.

IPL 2026: Chennai Super kings full schedule

Date Opponent Venue Timing (IST) March 30 Rajasthan Royals Guwahati 7:30 PM April 03 Punjab Kings Chennai 7:30 PM April 05 RCB Bengaluru 7:30 PM April 11 Delhi Capitals Chennai 7:30 PM April 14 KKR Chennai 7:30 PM April 18 Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 7:30 PM April 23 Mumbai Indians Mumbai 7:30 PM April 26 Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad 3:30 PM May 02 Mumbai Indians Chennai 7:30 PM May 10 LSG Chennai 3:30 PM May 18 Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai 7:30 PM May 21 Gujarat Titans Chennai 7:30 PM

The Ruturaj-Samson era begins

The biggest talking point this season is the transfer of Sanju Samson to CSK. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has confirmed that he and Samson will open the innings together forming a strong and exciting partnership at the top.

With the legendary MS Dhoni still handling the lower order and power hitters like Shivam Dube and Dewald Brevis in the lineup CSK’s batting looks very dangerous this season.

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This combination gives the team great balance, with solid starts at the top and explosive finishing at the end. It also adds depth, making CSK a serious title contender this year.