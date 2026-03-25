The IPL 2026 captains’ photoshoot has confirmed a historic first, all 10 franchises will start the season with Indian skippers.

While there have been seasons where nearly all captains were Indian, there has always been at least one overseas leader (like Shane Warne, Pat Cummins, Faf du Plessis or David Warner) at the helm of a team. The shift this year became official when Ishan Kishan was named as the captain for Sunrisers Hyderabad (stepping in for the injured Pat Cummins), completing the all-Indian lineup and has been corroborated by the photoshoot.

IPL 2026 kicks off with RCB taking on SRH in the tournament opener in Bengaluru on Saturday (March 28).

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IPL 2026 captains’ photoshoot viral picture

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IPL Franchises and captains ahead of 2026 season-



Team Captain Chennai Super Kings Ruturaj Gaikwad Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandya Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rajat Patidar Kolkata Knight Riders Ajinkya Rahane Gujarat Titans Shubman Gill Rajasthan Royals Riyan Parag Delhi Capitals Axar Patel Lucknow Super Giants Rishabh Pant Punjab Kings Shreyas Iyer Sunrisers Hyderabad Ishan Kishan

IPL 2026 Schedule — Matches 1 to 10

Matches 1–10 TATA IPL 2026 · Schedule 28 Mar — 05 Apr # Date Home Away 1 Sat · 7:30 PM Home Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru Away Sunrisers Hyderabad 2 Sun · 7:30 PM Home Mumbai Indians Mumbai Away Kolkata Knight Riders 3 Mon · 7:30 PM Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati Away Chennai Super Kings 4 Tue · 7:30 PM Home Punjab Kings New Chandigarh Away Gujarat Titans 5 Wed · 7:30 PM Home Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow Away Delhi Capitals 6 Thu · 7:30 PM Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Away Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 Fri · 7:30 PM Home Chennai Super Kings Chennai Away Punjab Kings Double header — 04 Apr, Saturday 8 Sat · 3:30 PM Home Delhi Capitals Delhi Away Mumbai Indians 9 Sat · 7:30 PM Home Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad Away Rajasthan Royals Double header — 05 Apr, Sunday 10 Sun · 3:30 PM Home Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad Away Lucknow Super Giants Express InfoGenIE

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IPL 2026 Schedule — Matches 11 to 20

Matches 11–20 TATA IPL 2026 · Schedule 05 Apr — 12 Apr # Date Home Away Double header — 05 Apr, Sunday 11 Sun · 7:30 PM Home Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru Away Chennai Super Kings 12 Mon · 7:30 PM Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Away Punjab Kings 13 Tue · 7:30 PM Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati Away Mumbai Indians 14 Wed · 7:30 PM Home Delhi Capitals Delhi Away Gujarat Titans 15 Thu · 7:30 PM Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Away Lucknow Super Giants 16 Fri · 7:30 PM Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati Away Royal Challengers Bengaluru Double header — 11 Apr, Saturday 17 Sat · 3:30 PM Home Punjab Kings New Chandigarh Away Sunrisers Hyderabad 18 Sat · 7:30 PM Home Chennai Super Kings Chennai Away Delhi Capitals Double header — 12 Apr, Sunday 19 Sun · 3:30 PM Home Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow Away Gujarat Titans 20 Sun · 7:30 PM Home Mumbai Indians Mumbai Away Royal Challengers Bengaluru Express InfoGenIE

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