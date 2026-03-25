The IPL 2026 captains’ photoshoot has confirmed a historic first, all 10 franchises will start the season with Indian skippers.

While there have been seasons where nearly all captains were Indian, there has always been at least one overseas leader (like Shane Warne, Pat Cummins, Faf du Plessis or David Warner) at the helm of a team. The shift this year became official when Ishan Kishan was named as the captain for Sunrisers Hyderabad (stepping in for the injured Pat Cummins), completing the all-Indian lineup and has been corroborated by the photoshoot.

IPL 2026 kicks off with RCB taking on SRH in the tournament opener in Bengaluru on Saturday (March 28).

ALSO READ

IPL 2026 captains’ photoshoot viral picture

ALSO READ

IPL Franchises and captains ahead of 2026 season-

TeamCaptain
Chennai Super KingsRuturaj Gaikwad
Mumbai IndiansHardik Pandya
Royal Challengers BengaluruRajat Patidar
Kolkata Knight RidersAjinkya Rahane
Gujarat TitansShubman Gill
Rajasthan RoyalsRiyan Parag
Delhi CapitalsAxar Patel
Lucknow Super GiantsRishabh Pant
Punjab KingsShreyas Iyer
Sunrisers HyderabadIshan Kishan
IPL 2026 Schedule — Matches 1 to 10
Matches 1–10
TATA IPL 2026 · Schedule
28 Mar — 05 Apr
#
Date
Home
Away
1
28 Mar Sat · 7:30 PM
Home Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru
Away Sunrisers Hyderabad
2
29 Mar Sun · 7:30 PM
Home Mumbai Indians Mumbai
Away Kolkata Knight Riders
3
30 Mar Mon · 7:30 PM
Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati
Away Chennai Super Kings
4
31 Mar Tue · 7:30 PM
Home Punjab Kings New Chandigarh
Away Gujarat Titans
5
01 Apr Wed · 7:30 PM
Home Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow
Away Delhi Capitals
6
02 Apr Thu · 7:30 PM
Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata
Away Sunrisers Hyderabad
7
03 Apr Fri · 7:30 PM
Home Chennai Super Kings Chennai
Away Punjab Kings
Double header — 04 Apr, Saturday
8
04 Apr Sat · 3:30 PM
Home Delhi Capitals Delhi
Away Mumbai Indians
9
04 Apr Sat · 7:30 PM
Home Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad
Away Rajasthan Royals
Double header — 05 Apr, Sunday
10
05 Apr Sun · 3:30 PM
Home Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad
Away Lucknow Super Giants
Schedule subject to change · All times IST · IPLT20.COM
Express InfoGenIE
HTML Code Copied to Clipboard
IPL 2026 Schedule — Matches 11 to 20
Matches 11–20
TATA IPL 2026 · Schedule
05 Apr — 12 Apr
#
Date
Home
Away
Double header — 05 Apr, Sunday
11
05 Apr Sun · 7:30 PM
Home Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru
Away Chennai Super Kings
12
06 Apr Mon · 7:30 PM
Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata
Away Punjab Kings
13
07 Apr Tue · 7:30 PM
Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati
Away Mumbai Indians
14
08 Apr Wed · 7:30 PM
Home Delhi Capitals Delhi
Away Gujarat Titans
15
09 Apr Thu · 7:30 PM
Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata
Away Lucknow Super Giants
16
10 Apr Fri · 7:30 PM
Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati
Away Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Double header — 11 Apr, Saturday
17
11 Apr Sat · 3:30 PM
Home Punjab Kings New Chandigarh
Away Sunrisers Hyderabad
18
11 Apr Sat · 7:30 PM
Home Chennai Super Kings Chennai
Away Delhi Capitals
Double header — 12 Apr, Sunday
19
12 Apr Sun · 3:30 PM
Home Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow
Away Gujarat Titans
20
12 Apr Sun · 7:30 PM
Home Mumbai Indians Mumbai
Away Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Schedule subject to change · All times IST · IPLT20.COM
Express InfoGenIE
HTML Code Copied to Clipboard