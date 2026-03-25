With three days to go for the commencement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, captain’s meeting will held at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Wednesday (March 25) evening. Captains from all 10 franchises will participate in this meeting.

What’s the agenda of the meeting?

The meeting, led by IPL COO Hemang Amin and elite officials Javagal Srinath and Nitin Menon, as claimed in a TOI report, focuses on five high-impact zones that often decide close games:

1.  The Dew Factor Ball Change: In a major update to Rule 4.4, the team bowling second in evening matches now has a mandatory one-time request to change a wet ball after the 10th over.

2.  The Impact Player & Bouncers: Despite rumours of a scrap, the Impact Player rule remains. Captains are also being briefed on the two-bouncer per over limit to ensure its consistent application.

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3.  The 60-Second Timer: Strict enforcement of the innings timer. Slow over rates this season will lead to immediate fielding restrictions (only four men outside the circle) for the final overs.

IPL 2026 Schedule — Matches 1 to 10
Matches 1–10
TATA IPL 2026 · Schedule
28 Mar — 05 Apr
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Date
Home
Away
1
28 Mar Sat · 7:30 PM
Home Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru
Away Sunrisers Hyderabad
2
29 Mar Sun · 7:30 PM
Home Mumbai Indians Mumbai
Away Kolkata Knight Riders
3
30 Mar Mon · 7:30 PM
Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati
Away Chennai Super Kings
4
31 Mar Tue · 7:30 PM
Home Punjab Kings New Chandigarh
Away Gujarat Titans
5
01 Apr Wed · 7:30 PM
Home Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow
Away Delhi Capitals
6
02 Apr Thu · 7:30 PM
Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata
Away Sunrisers Hyderabad
7
03 Apr Fri · 7:30 PM
Home Chennai Super Kings Chennai
Away Punjab Kings
Double header — 04 Apr, Saturday
8
04 Apr Sat · 3:30 PM
Home Delhi Capitals Delhi
Away Mumbai Indians
9
04 Apr Sat · 7:30 PM
Home Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad
Away Rajasthan Royals
Double header — 05 Apr, Sunday
10
05 Apr Sun · 3:30 PM
Home Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad
Away Lucknow Super Giants
Schedule subject to change · All times IST · IPLT20.COM
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IPL 2026 Schedule — Matches 11 to 20
Matches 11–20
TATA IPL 2026 · Schedule
05 Apr — 12 Apr
#
Date
Home
Away
Double header — 05 Apr, Sunday
11
05 Apr Sun · 7:30 PM
Home Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru
Away Chennai Super Kings
12
06 Apr Mon · 7:30 PM
Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata
Away Punjab Kings
13
07 Apr Tue · 7:30 PM
Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati
Away Mumbai Indians
14
08 Apr Wed · 7:30 PM
Home Delhi Capitals Delhi
Away Gujarat Titans
15
09 Apr Thu · 7:30 PM
Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata
Away Lucknow Super Giants
16
10 Apr Fri · 7:30 PM
Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati
Away Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Double header — 11 Apr, Saturday
17
11 Apr Sat · 3:30 PM
Home Punjab Kings New Chandigarh
Away Sunrisers Hyderabad
18
11 Apr Sat · 7:30 PM
Home Chennai Super Kings Chennai
Away Delhi Capitals
Double header — 12 Apr, Sunday
19
12 Apr Sun · 3:30 PM
Home Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow
Away Gujarat Titans
20
12 Apr Sun · 7:30 PM
Home Mumbai Indians Mumbai
Away Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Schedule subject to change · All times IST · IPLT20.COM
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4.  Bat Size & Saliva: Referees will conduct bat checks to ensure no illegal dimensions are used, and the total ban on saliva, a carryover from the pandemic era, remains strictly in place.

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Amin’s introduction to start the session

Some of these rules were applicable even last year and the captains will be briefed about the same. Other issues, such as broadcast media commitments, team sheets and awards will also be discussed. The session is set to begin with an introduction from Amin.