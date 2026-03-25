With three days to go for the commencement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, captain’s meeting will held at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Wednesday (March 25) evening. Captains from all 10 franchises will participate in this meeting.

What’s the agenda of the meeting?

The meeting, led by IPL COO Hemang Amin and elite officials Javagal Srinath and Nitin Menon, as claimed in a TOI report, focuses on five high-impact zones that often decide close games:

1. The Dew Factor Ball Change: In a major update to Rule 4.4, the team bowling second in evening matches now has a mandatory one-time request to change a wet ball after the 10th over.

2. The Impact Player & Bouncers: Despite rumours of a scrap, the Impact Player rule remains. Captains are also being briefed on the two-bouncer per over limit to ensure its consistent application.

3. The 60-Second Timer: Strict enforcement of the innings timer. Slow over rates this season will lead to immediate fielding restrictions (only four men outside the circle) for the final overs.

IPL 2026 Schedule — Matches 1 to 10

Matches 1–10 TATA IPL 2026 · Schedule 28 Mar — 05 Apr # Date Home Away 1 Sat · 7:30 PM Home Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru Away Sunrisers Hyderabad 2 Sun · 7:30 PM Home Mumbai Indians Mumbai Away Kolkata Knight Riders 3 Mon · 7:30 PM Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati Away Chennai Super Kings 4 Tue · 7:30 PM Home Punjab Kings New Chandigarh Away Gujarat Titans 5 Wed · 7:30 PM Home Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow Away Delhi Capitals 6 Thu · 7:30 PM Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Away Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 Fri · 7:30 PM Home Chennai Super Kings Chennai Away Punjab Kings Double header — 04 Apr, Saturday 8 Sat · 3:30 PM Home Delhi Capitals Delhi Away Mumbai Indians 9 Sat · 7:30 PM Home Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad Away Rajasthan Royals Double header — 05 Apr, Sunday 10 Sun · 3:30 PM Home Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad Away Lucknow Super Giants Express InfoGenIE

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IPL 2026 Schedule — Matches 11 to 20

Matches 11–20 TATA IPL 2026 · Schedule 05 Apr — 12 Apr # Date Home Away Double header — 05 Apr, Sunday 11 Sun · 7:30 PM Home Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru Away Chennai Super Kings 12 Mon · 7:30 PM Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Away Punjab Kings 13 Tue · 7:30 PM Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati Away Mumbai Indians 14 Wed · 7:30 PM Home Delhi Capitals Delhi Away Gujarat Titans 15 Thu · 7:30 PM Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Away Lucknow Super Giants 16 Fri · 7:30 PM Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati Away Royal Challengers Bengaluru Double header — 11 Apr, Saturday 17 Sat · 3:30 PM Home Punjab Kings New Chandigarh Away Sunrisers Hyderabad 18 Sat · 7:30 PM Home Chennai Super Kings Chennai Away Delhi Capitals Double header — 12 Apr, Sunday 19 Sun · 3:30 PM Home Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow Away Gujarat Titans 20 Sun · 7:30 PM Home Mumbai Indians Mumbai Away Royal Challengers Bengaluru Express InfoGenIE

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4. Bat Size & Saliva: Referees will conduct bat checks to ensure no illegal dimensions are used, and the total ban on saliva, a carryover from the pandemic era, remains strictly in place.

Amin’s introduction to start the session

Some of these rules were applicable even last year and the captains will be briefed about the same. Other issues, such as broadcast media commitments, team sheets and awards will also be discussed. The session is set to begin with an introduction from Amin.