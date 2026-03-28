The winter auction and players trading ahead of the 19th edition of IPL 2026 were a perfect build-up as the biggest-ever season in the league’s history is all set to witness 84 matches (up from 74) among 10 teams, to be played across 13 venues between March 28 and May 31. Amid the West Asia war, upcoming state elections, and the euphoria surrounding Dhurandhar 2, India’s summer cricket carnival is all set to dominate prime-time space, again. Ankit Pattnaik delves deeper into the business numbers, stats and facts.

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The biz stats (as of March, 2026):

Total IPL biz value: $18.5 bn (approx. ₹1.6 lakh cr)

$18.5 bn (approx. ₹1.6 lakh cr) Highest valued franchise: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at $1.78 bn (approx. ₹16,660 cr). With $1.63 bn (₹15,000–₹16,300 cr), Rajasthan Royals sits in the second spot.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at $1.78 bn (approx. ₹16,660 cr). With $1.63 bn (₹15,000–₹16,300 cr), Rajasthan Royals sits in the second spot. Y-o-Y growth: Franchise values have surged roughly 25x since inception.



2025 viewership:

1 bn viewers tuned in across TV & digital; 620 mn on digital platforms alone.

viewers tuned in across TV & digital; on digital platforms alone. 23.1 bn viewsand 384.6 bn minutes of watch time on digital streaming.

viewsand minutes of watch time on digital streaming. 456 bn minutes of watch time on TV as connected viewership saw a 49% rise



Ad projections for 2026:

Total ad revenue is projected to reach ₹7,500–8,000 cr , growing 10-15% from 2025.

, growing from 2025. JioStar has locked in 27 sponsors ahead of IPL 2026.

sponsors ahead of IPL 2026. Influencer marketing is projected to touch ₹700 cr . FMCG brands lead with 32% share of collaborations.

. FMCG brands lead with 32% share of collaborations. IPL generates 59% of BCCI’s total revenue. In FY24, the Indian cricket board garnered ₹5,761 cr from IPL.



Stats & trivia

New rule: A 10th-over ball change has been introduced to help bowling sides combat the ‘dew factor’ in night matches.

Shock trade – Sanju Samson was traded to CSK from RR, while Ravindra Jadeja reunited with RR. Sam Curran also joined Jaddu.

All-Indian affair – For the first-time in history, all 10 teams are starting the season with Indian captains.

₹25.2 cr – Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green bought by KKR, became the most expensive overseas buy in league’s history.

8,661 runs – RCB legend Virat Kohli continues to be the leading run-scorer.

8 – Kohli also has the most centuries to his name.

357 – Most sixes hit by Chris Gayle.

30 – Gayle also has the fastest century in the league’s history.

973 – Red-hot Kohli amassed the highest-ever run total in a single season of any T20 league globally.

205 – Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS) is the leading wicket-taker.

6/12 – Best bowling figures in an innings go to Alzarri Joseph.

3 – Amit Mishra has three hat-tricks to his name.

117 – Kohli has the most catches as a fielder.

190 – MS Dhoni has the most dismissals as a wicket-keeper.

278 – Dhoni has also featured in most matches in IPL history.

226 – CSK veteran Dhoni has also captained the most number of matches.

5 – MI and CSK have won the titles five times each.

6 – Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu have won most titles as players.

5 – Rohit Sharma and MS Dhonihave won most titles as captains.

287/3 – SRH hold the highest team total record (against RCB) in league’s history.

229 – Kohli & AB de Villiers hold the record for the highest partnership for any wicket in IPL history.