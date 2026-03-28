In a dramatic 11th-hour decision, the Bangladesh government has officially lifted the ban on the broadcast of IPL 2026. The move, confirmed by the newly appointed Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapan, ends months of uncertainty and restores access to the world’s richest cricket league for millions of fans in the neighboring nation.

The ban, which was originally imposed by the previous interim administration following a high-profile fallout over Mustafizur Rahman’s contract, was seen as a major low point in Indo-Bangla cricketing ties.

The shift towards “No Politics in Sports”

Speaking to the media on Saturday morning, Minister Swapan clarified that the new administration would view the IPL through a “commercial lens” rather than a political one.

“No one applied to us to telecast the IPL. We don’t want to mix politics with sport. We will look at it from a commercial perspective, and if any channel applies to telecast the IPL, we will consider it positively,” Swapan told Deutsche Welle Bangla.

Why was the IPL Banned in Bangladesh?

For context, the 2026 pre-season was marred by a contract war. The BCCI had reportedly advised Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to part ways with Mustafizur Rahman (who was bought for Rs 9.20 crore) following civil unrest and reports of atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

In retaliation, the then-interim government in Dhaka had banned all IPL broadcasts nationwide. They also boycotted the T20 World Cup 2026 while prohibited Bangladeshi players from participating in the league.

Where to watch IPL in Bangladesh?

With the ban lifted just in time for the RCB vs SRH opener at Chinnaswamy, the broadcast landscape has shifted.

TV Channels: Local networks T Sports and GTV are expected to begin relaying the feed starting tonight.

International Feed: The government confirmed that Star Sports (the official global broadcaster) will no longer be “blacked out” by cable operators in the country.

Digital Streaming: Fans can now legally access matches via the Tapmad app and local streaming partners who had previously been forced to pull the IPL off their menus.

Will Bangladesh Cricket Board issue NOCs for players wanting to join IPL midway?

While the broadcast ban is gone, the status of Bangladeshi players in the 2026 season remains a talking point. Reports suggest that with the diplomatic thaw, the BCB may issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players like Towhid Hridoy and Mustafizur to join their respective camps as mid-season replacements if franchises show interest.