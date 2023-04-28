IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s stunning 77 leads RR to top of points table with comfortable win over CSK | Match report

Yashasvi Jaiswal once again showed his immense talent as he played a remarkable half-century to help Rajasthan Royals secure a comfortable 32-run victory over Chennai Super Kings, taking them to the top of the IPL table. Jaiswal’s 77 off 43 balls was his third fifty of the tournament, and he was ably supported by Devdutt Padikkal (24 not out) and Dhruv Jurel (34 off 15) as they posted the highest total of the season, 202 for five, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

In response, CSK openers struggled before Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube’s efforts brought them back into the game. However, spinners Adam Zampa (3/22 in 3 overs) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/35) shared five wickets between them to restrict CSK to 170 for 6.

RR captain Sanju Samson’s decision to bowl spin from both ends intensified the pressure on CSK, and Devon Conway (8) was forced to hit a Zampa delivery flat to Sandeep Sharma at mid-off as the required run rate increased. Gaikwad’s boundaries kept the scoreboard ticking, but Zampa’s second wicket got rid of the dangerman. Ashwin then snared the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane (15) and “Impact Player” Ambati Rayudu (0) to further dent CSK’s chances. But Dube’s 52 off 27 balls, including four sixes and two fours, wasn’t enough to take his side over the line.

Earlier, Jaiswal started on an aggressive note, hitting boundaries all around the ground, targeting Akash Singh (0/32), hitting three fours in the very first over. Jaiswal reached his half-century in 26 balls, and together with Jos Buttler, stitched an 86-run opening stand before Ravindra Jadeja (1/32) dismissed Buttler for 27 runs.

Although the CSK bowlers were able to restrict the boundaries after Buttler’s dismissal, they fashioned a mini batting collapse, allowing RR to secure a well-deserved victory. With the win, RR moved to the top of the table, while CSK dropped to third. Overall, it was an impressive display of cricket by Rajasthan Royals.

