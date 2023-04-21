IPL 2023: Warner, Ishant’s performance powers Delhi Capitals to their first win of this season – Match report

Delhi Capitals secured a crucial victory in their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. After suffering five consecutive defeats, DC’s bowling lineup stepped up to the occasion and restricted KKR to a score of 127 on a tricky pitch that favoured both pacers and spinners.

In response, DC skipper David Warner found his form and scored a crucial half-century to steer his team to victory with four balls to spare. Warner had been struggling with his strike-rate in previous games, but on this occasion, he smashed 57 runs off 41 balls to help his team stay afloat in the competition.

The DC batting line-up, apart from Warner, failed to impress once again, but a below-par score from KKR helped them get over the line. Despite suffering from a groin strain, Axar Patel (19 not out off 22 balls) played a vital role in taking his team to victory.

The win was largely due to the contributions of two veterans in the DC team. The 34-year-old Ishant Sharma, who had not played an IPL match in over two seasons, used his experience to good effect and pegged back KKR in the Bowling Powerplay, finishing with figures of 2/19 in four overs. Meanwhile, Warner played an explosive innings in the Batting Powerplay, hitting 10 boundaries and taking the game away from KKR.

The victory did not improve DC’s position in the points table, as they remain at the bottom, but it gave them hope for a turnaround in their fortunes.

In the first innings, DC’s bowlers delivered a disciplined performance, with Ishant, Mukesh Kumar, and Axar Patel doing most of the damage. Kuldeep Yadav also impressed with his variations and picked up two wickets, including that of Jason Roy.

It was a much-needed victory for DC, and they will be hoping to build on this momentum in their upcoming matches.

