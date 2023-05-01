IPL 2023: Tim David’s 3 sixes in a row stun Rajasthan, as MI win by 6 wickets; Jaiswal impresses with century | Match report

In a breathtaking display of skill and talent, Yashasvi Jaiswal, a 21-year-old youngster, smashed his way to a magnificent century of 124 runs, carrying Rajasthan Royals to a formidable total of 212 for 7. His bat rang out like a sledgehammer, as he struck an impressive 16 fours and 8 sixes, finishing with a jaw-dropping strike rate of 200.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, Tim David, playing for Mumbai Indians, delivered a scintillating performance in the final over, hitting three consecutive sixes and taking his team to an astounding six-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals. David’s knock of 45 not out off just 14 balls, including five sixes and two fours, was nothing short of extraordinary.

As Mumbai Indians chased down the target, they were propelled forward by vital contributions from Cameron Green, who scored a brisk 44, and Suryakumar Yadav, who hammered a quickfire 55 off 29 balls. With Mumbai Indians needing a Suryakumar special, he responded in style, hitting an incredible six off Ravichandran Ashwin over fine leg off the first ball he faced.

However, Ashwin struck back, getting rid of Green with an excellent catch at deep midwicket. With the spin duo of Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal putting pressure on Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar unleashed his fury on Rajasthan Royals’ impact sub Kuldeep Sen, smashing him for three fours and a six in an 18-run over.

In a nail-biting finish, Mumbai Indians needed 17 runs off the final over, bowled by Jason Holder. But David had other plans, smashing three consecutive sixes off the first three deliveries, leaving the Rajasthan Royals stunned and handing Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma a birthday present.

Despite Sandeep Sharma giving Rajasthan Royals the perfect start by cleaning up Rohit Sharma, Kishan and Green led Mumbai Indians’ recovery, taking them to 58/1 in the powerplay. But it was Jaiswal’s stunning century that set the stage for a thrilling contest, making the 1000th match of the IPL an unforgettable one.

In the end, it was David’s blistering knock that stole the show, earning him well-deserved accolades for his exceptional batting display. The match was a testament to the thrilling and unpredictable nature of T20 cricket, leaving fans on the edge of their seats till the very end.

(With inputs from PTI)