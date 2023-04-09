IPL 2023 SRH vs PBKS Match 14 Preview: Dhawan squad to push for third straight win; Sunrisers aims to move up on points table

The 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will feature SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) playing against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday. This season, both teams have had varying starts to their campaigns. The Punjab Kings have won both of their games so far, while the SunRisers have been outplayed in each of their two outings.

Despite their poor form, the SunRisers have a decent lineup that includes Aiden Markram and Rahul Tripathi, who are capable of taking on any opposition. However, they will head into the game as underdogs against the well-balanced Punjab Kings, led by Shikhar Dhawan.

Both teams will be looking to secure a crucial win, which sets the stage for an entertaining game in Hyderabad. The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

IPL 2023 SRH vs PBKS: When and where to watch?

The IPL 2023 match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will begin at 7.30 pm IST on Sunday. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST. The match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India and live streamed on Jio Cinema app and website. You can catch all the updates from the game at financialexpress.com/sports/ipl

IPL 2023 SRH vs PBKS: Full Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Harry Brook, Mayank Dagar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Tyagi, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Glenn Phillips, Adil Rashid, Sanvir Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Umran Malik, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav.

IPL 2023 SRH vs PBKS: Pitch Report

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is renowned for its level pitches, yet as the game advances, it additionally supports slower bowlers. Spinners can expect a fair amount of assistance on this surface. The chasing team has had considerable success on this ground, and it’s expected that the surface will behave similarly in the upcoming match.