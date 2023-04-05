IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS Match Preview: Weather, Pitch Report, Probable XI – All you need to predict the winning team

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023: The IPL is set to host its eighth match of the season and it’s going to be nailbiting! The match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 pm at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The toss however will take place at 7:00 pm. You can catch the broadcast on Star Sports network and watch live stream on Jio Cinema.

Rajasthan Royals, which is currently placed at the second spot of points table, will be taking on Punjab Kings for the first time in this season of Tata IPL. PBKS, on the other hand is currently placed at the fifth spot on the points table. With RR performing exceptionally well, PBKS is going to have to put up a strong fight against them.

RR vs PBKS: Weather Report

The temprature in Guwahati is expected to jump to 32 degree celcius and fall to 25 degree celsius in the evening, according weather.com. The weather is going to be humid with less to no chance of rain. So rest assured, fans need not worry about it rain playing a spoilsport in Guwajati today.

RR vs PBKS: Pitch Report

Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium has often proven to be on the side of batsmen, according to cricketaddictor. While the straight boundaries are around 65 meters, the square boundaries are around 68 to 70 meters. This gives limited help to the team that is bowling.

RR vs PBKS: Probable XI

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, KM Asif, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

Also Read Gujarat Titans defeat Delhi Capitals at Kotla; Sai Sudharsan anchors clinical chase

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan