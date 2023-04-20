IPL 2023 RR vs LSG: Avesh Khan’s impressive bowling leads Lucknow Super Giants to victory vs Rajasthan Royals | Match Report

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had a tough task ahead of them when they took to the pitch for their match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL. The pitch was not conducive for batting, and the bowlers had their work cut out for them. However, LSG’s bowlers rose to the challenge and delivered an impressive performance that led to a 10-run victory for their team.

RR, chasing a target of 155 runs, got off to a decent start with their openers Buttler and Jaiswal. They knew that playing strokes would be difficult, but they managed to keep up with the required run rate. LSG’s impact player, Amit Mishra, was brought into the attack a bit later than expected, but he eventually got the breakthrough in the 12th over when Jaiswal was caught by Avesh Khan.

RR lost their way after that, with a mix-up between Buttler and Samson resulting in the latter being run out. Buttler himself was dismissed in the 14th over, and RR couldn’t recover from those blows. Hetmyer and Padikkal tried their best to revive the innings, but Khan’s excellent bowling accounted for Hetmyer’s wicket, and RR could only manage 144/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Earlier, LSG had posted a competitive total of 154/7, thanks to Kyle Mayers’ half-century and useful contributions from Stoinis and Pooran. Trent Boult and Ravichandran Ashwin were the pick of the bowlers for LSG, with Boult conceding only 16 runs in his four overs and Ashwin taking two wickets for 23 runs.

In the end, it was a well-deserved victory for LSG, who showed great character and resilience on a difficult pitch. RR, on the other hand, will have to go back to the drawing board and work on their batting, especially on such challenging tracks. Overall, it was an entertaining game of cricket that showcased the skills of some of the best players in the IPL.