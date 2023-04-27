IPL 2023 RR vs CSK Match Preview: Royals and Super Kings gear up for high-stakes rematch – Here’s where to watch, pitch report and more

IPL 2023 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Match 37th Preview: The excitement continues to build in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) prepare to face off for the second time this season. The match is set to take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, April 27.

RR and CSK have already met once in the tournament, with RR emerging as the victors. However, CSK will be looking for redemption as they currently hold the top position in the IPL 2023 points table. RR sits at the third spot in the table and will be aiming to dethrone the Super Kings.

In their previous matches, RR suffered a defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by seven runs, despite a valiant effort from Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal. CSK, on the other hand, secured a convincing 49-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), thanks to a brilliant knock from Ajinkya Rahane and a solid contribution from Devon Conway.

The upcoming match promises to be an exciting encounter between two talented sides. Fans can expect an intense battle as both teams look to gain the upper hand in the tournament. With the stakes high, it will be interesting to see which team emerges as the victors. Cricket enthusiasts around the world eagerly await the outcome of this clash of titans.

IPL 2023 RR vs CSK: When and where to watch?

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in India and will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. The match will start at 7.30 pm IST and the toss will take place at around 7 pm IST.

IPL 2023 RR vs CSK: Probable XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Dwaine Pretorius, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh

IPL 2023 RR vs CSK: Pitch report

It is anticipated that the venue will provide a pitch that is favorable to batting and a high-scoring match is likely to ensue. Additionally, as the game progresses, the spinner is expected to benefit from the surface. The match is also likely to be impacted by the dew factor.