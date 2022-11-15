IPL 2023 Retention: Chennai Super Kings retains Ravindra Jadeja, list here

All 10 franchises of the Indian Premier League have finalized the list of the retained players and soon the list will be released. There are no restrictions as to the number of players who can be released or retained. The IPL 2023 mini auction will take place on December 23 in Kochi. To participate in the forthcoming auction, the participating team should have a 95 crore in purse. Earlier, this cost was Rs 90 crore.

According to the latest media reports, the Chennai Super Kings have retained Ravindra Jadeja and released Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, and Ambati Rayudu. However, the confirmation on the names are yet awaited.

In the build up to the retention day, some of IPL franchises have started to pen farewell notes before announcing the retention list of players for the new season.