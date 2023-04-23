IPL 2023 RCB vs RR: Maxwell, du Plessis shine as RCB claim thrilling seven-run victory over RR in IPL clash | Match Report

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) emerged victorious against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Sunday. Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell led RCB to a formidable total of 189 for 9 in their 20 overs, with their century partnership for the third wicket. In response, RR fought hard, led by Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal, but ultimately fell short by seven runs.

RCB won the toss and chose to bat first, a decision that paid off well for them. Maxwell and du Plessis put on a stunning partnership, scoring 127 runs for the third wicket in just 66 deliveries. Maxwell’s knock of 77 off 44 balls, which included four sixes and eight boundaries, was crucial to RCB’s final score.

In their chase, RR got off to a poor start when Jos Buttler was clean-bowled by Mohammed Siraj for a duck in the first over. However, Padikkal and Jaiswal soon got them back on track with a 98-run partnership for the second wicket. Padikkal scored his maiden fifty of the season, hitting one six and seven fours before being dismissed by David Willey.

Jaiswal, too, was in fine form, hitting some spectacular strokes during his innings of 47. But once he fell in the 14th over, RR’s chase started to falter. Harshal Patel picked up two wickets, including that of Sanju Samson, to put RR under pressure.

Despite some late fireworks from Dhruv Jurel, who hit 34 not out off just 16 balls, RR fell short of their target. They managed to score 61 runs in the last five overs, but ultimately finished on 182 for 6 in their 20 overs.

Harshal Patel was the pick of the RCB bowlers, picking up three wickets for 32 runs in his four overs. Siraj and Willey also played their part, picking up one wicket each.

The win was RCB’s fourth in seven matches and moved them up to fourth place in the IPL points table. RR, despite their third defeat in seven matches, remained at the top of the table due to their superior net run rate.

The thrilling match showcased some excellent batting and bowling performances from both teams. However, in the end, it was RCB who emerged victorious, thanks to their captain’s excellent leadership and the match-winning knock from Maxwell.