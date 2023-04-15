scorecardresearch
IPL 2023 RCB vs DC Match Report: Capitals face 5th straight defeat as debutant Vyshak, Kohli script comeback win for Royal Challengers

RCB’s Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell, and Vijaykumar Vyshak were effective from the outset, and the early damage of 2/3 in the powerplay overs was compounded in the middle.

Written by FE Online
Debutant Vyshak, Kohli script comeback win for Royal Challengers. (Image/PTI)

The Delhi Capitals suffered their fifth consecutive defeat in the Indian Premier League after a poor start against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Despite chasing 175 runs for their first win of the season, the Capitals were unable to recover from a dreadful start at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

RCB’s Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell, and Vijaykumar Vyshak were effective from the outset, and the early damage of 2/3 in the powerplay overs was compounded in the middle. David Warner, who had been among the runs through the season, persevered but was unable to score more than 19 runs.

Only Manish Pandey’s 37-ball fifty was a bright spot in Delhi’s lacklustre chase, as RCB claimed a 23-run victory, moving themselves up to seventh with two points.

Earlier, RCB made a strong start after being put in to bat, thanks to Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. Kohli struck his third straight fifty at home, but he fell to a juicy full toss on the very next ball, and RCB lost the plot.

Mahipal Lomror and Glenn Maxwell provided contributions in the middle, but it was not enough at a venue like this. Harshal Patel, Maxwell, and Dinesh Karthik fell to three consecutive deliveries as RCB went from 132/3 to 132/6. Eventually, Shahbaz Ahmed and Anuj Rawat put together 40 runs in the last five overs to take RCB to a fighting total of 174 runs.

(With inputs from agency)

First published on: 15-04-2023 at 22:12 IST

