IPL 2023: Rahane’s sensational knock leads CSK to 49-run victory against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens | Match Report

Ajinkya Rahane, the Indian cricket star, is known for his elegant batting style and strong technique in the Test format. However, his T20 game has always been a topic of discussion and criticism. But, in a recent IPL game, Rahane showcased a complete metamorphosis of his T20 game by smashing an eye-popping 29-ball-71, helping his team, Chennai Super Kings, out-bat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Rahane’s sensational stroke-play was complemented by Shivam Dube’s muscular fifty and Devon Conway’s ever-consistent batting, as CSK scored an imposing 235 for 4 in 20 overs. The capacity crowd at Eden Gardens witnessed a transformed Rahane, who took the game by storm with his positive intent and aggressive approach.

CSK’s young pace troika and seasoned spinners restricted KKR to 186 for 8 in 20 overs, securing a comfortable victory for CSK. With this win, CSK moved to the top of the IPL table with 10 points from seven games, while KKR found themselves in the eighth position among ten teams.

Apart from the game’s result, what stood out was the crowd’s support for CSK and their beloved captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is known for his calm demeanor and finishing skills. Rahane’s contribution to the victory was significant, and he proved to be the clincher in the team’s success.

KKR’s strange team selection, benching Shardul Thakur and debuting David Wiese, was an eyesore. Kulwant Khejroliya replaced Thakur but leaked 44 runs in two overs despite taking two wickets. Sunil Narine conceded 23 runs without a wicket.

KKR had a good start with a tidy five-run over from Umesh Yadav, but Conway got an easy reprieve from Wiese. After that, CSK dominated, with Conway attacking Wiese for a six and 14 runs in the next over.