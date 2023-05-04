IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians stun Punjab Kings with speedy chase of massive total at Mohali | Match report

In a pulsating IPL encounter at Mohali on Wednesday, the Mumbai Indians pulled off a remarkable chase, overhauling a massive total of 214 posted by the Punjab Kings. After the early loss of their captain, Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai innings was powered by the stunning strokeplay of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. Kishan was at his belligerent best, smashing 75 runs off just 41 deliveries, while Yadav’s innings was a masterclass in finesse and timing, as he amassed 66 runs off just 31 balls. The duo stitched together a scintillating 116-run partnership off just 55 balls, that propelled Mumbai to a stunning victory with seven balls to spare.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab Kings had looked set to post a mammoth total, after being put into bat by the Mumbai skipper. Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone had taken charge of the innings after the early loss of their openers, stitching together a blazing partnership of 119 runs off just 53 balls. Livingstone was in sublime touch, smashing an unbeaten 82 off just 42 deliveries, studded with seven boundaries and four sixes. Sharma was equally impressive, scoring 49 runs off 27 balls, as the Punjab innings ended on an imposing 214 for 3.

The Mumbai innings got off to a shaky start, with the loss of Rohit Sharma for a duck. But Kishan and Cameron Green forged a counter-attacking partnership, taking on the Punjab bowlers with some audacious strokeplay. Kishan was the dominant partner, as he carted the ball to all parts of the ground, hitting seven fours and four sixes in his innings. Green played the perfect foil, scoring 23 runs off 18 balls, as the Mumbai innings gained momentum.

Suryakumar Yadav then took charge of the innings, scoring a breathtaking half-century off just 23 balls. His innings was a treat to watch, as he effortlessly stroked the ball to all parts of the ground, hitting eight boundaries and two sixes. He was well supported by Kishan, as the duo took the Punjab bowling apart, racing towards the target.

The Punjab bowlers tried hard to pull the game back, with Arshdeep Singh accounting for both Yadav and Kishan in quick succession. But it was too little, too late, as Tim David and Tilak Verma finished the job, with David scoring an unbeaten 19 off 8 balls, and Verma smashing 26 off just 10 balls.

The win was a crucial one for the Mumbai Indians, as it pushed them to the top six in the points table. The Punjab Kings, on the other hand, slipped down to seventh place, on the basis of net run-rate. It was a game that will be remembered for a long time, as two teams produced a batting masterclass that left the fans spellbound.

