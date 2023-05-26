IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians gem Akash Madhwal is banned from local tournaments – Here’s why

In the pulsating cauldron of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Eliminator, a dazzling star was born as Mumbai Indians’ Akash Madhwal shone brighter than ever before. Madhwal, a fierce pacer, etched his name in the annals of cricketing history by snaring a magnificent 5-wicket haul, propelling his team to victory over the formidable Lucknow Super Giants.

The cricketing fraternity erupted in awe, celebrating the emergence of another pace bowling prodigy from the illustrious Mumbai Indians. However, behind the curtain of triumph, a fascinating tale unfolded, as Akash’s brother, Ashish, revealed intriguing anecdotes from the seamer’s cricketing journey.

In a conversation with India Today, Ashish attributed Akash’s remarkable progress to the unyielding support of MI’s captain, Rohit Sharma. Ashish elucidated, “Rohit bhai grants opportunities and invests unwavering faith in his team. A new player is often shackled by fear, fearing the loss of his place in the squad. But Rohit has dismantled those shackles, empowering Akash to deliver his best on the field.”

‘Darr ka mahoul hai’

Recollections from Akash’s past revealed a fascinating transition from tennis ball cricket to the demanding realm of leather. Ashish shared stories from their hometown, recounting how Akash’s prowess had grown to such intimidating heights that he had been banned from local tournaments. Ashish admitted, “Nobody dared to let him play here. The fear surrounding his bowling was immense. Thus, he was cast out from the local tournaments. Darr ka mahoul tha. Akash had to seek opportunities beyond the boundaries of Roorkee.”

Nonetheless, present times found Ashish brimming with elation as he witnessed his brother’s meteoric rise to national recognition. “His days of tennis ball cricket are now a thing of the past. He is ecstatically content with his achievements,” Ashish proclaimed.