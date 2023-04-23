IPL 2023 MI vs PBKS: Punjab Kings’ shinning jewel Arshdeep Singh helps team in thrilling win against Rohit Sharma’s squad | Match Report

In a high-scoring thriller at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, the Punjab Kings defeated the Mumbai Indians by 13 runs, courtesy: impressive death bowling by Arshdeep Singh. After posting a mammoth total of 214 for 8, the Kings were given a scare by a counter-attacking partnership between Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav, who added 75 runs off just 36 balls.

However, Arshdeep struck a decisive blow in the 18th over, removing Yadav and putting the Kings back in control. He then bowled a brilliant final over, picking up two more wickets to finish with figures of 4-0-29-4. The hosts could only manage 201 for 6, falling short of their target by 13 runs.

Arshdeep’s performance was a reminder of his skills as a death overs specialist, and why he is relied upon by both his IPL team and the Indian national team. His ability to bowl accurately and pick up wickets in the closing stages of a T20 game is invaluable, and he showed it once again in this match.

While the Mumbai Indians fought well, particularly with a late charge from Jitesh Sharma, they ultimately fell short. One of the positives for them was the return to form of Suryakumar Yadav, who had struggled for runs in the tournament so far. His innings of 57 off 26 balls was a timely reminder of his class and ability as a batsman.

With both teams boasting some of the biggest names in the game, it was rightly expected to be a high-scoring affair. However, it was Arshdeep’s heroics with the ball that ultimately proved the difference, as he shattered stumps at will in a tense final over to secure victory for the Punjab Kings.

