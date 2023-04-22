IPL 2023 MI vs PBKS Match 31 Preview: Mumbai Indians to enter Wankhede in high spirits in clash vs Punjab Kings – Here’s all you need to know

The Indian Premier League 2023 season is heating up as the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians take on Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab Kings in a much-awaited clash at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have had contrasting fortunes in the tournament so far.

While Punjab Kings started the campaign with two back-to-back wins, they have managed only one win in the next four games, leaving them ranked seventh in the points table. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, who began the season with two crushing defeats, have bounced back impressively with three consecutive victories.

The absence of their regular captain and highest run-scorer Shikhar Dhawan, who is likely to miss the game due to a shoulder injury, has made it even more challenging for the struggling Punjab Kings. With the home advantage on their side, Mumbai Indians will look to continue their winning momentum and climb up the points table.

MI vs PBKS IPL 2023: When and where to watch?

The match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will be played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. The game will begin at 7.30 pm IST and the toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

The MI vs PBKS match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India and will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

MI vs PBKS IPL 2023: Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Sandeep Warrier, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Mohd Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Sikanadar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, and Mohit Rathe.

MI vs PBKS IPL 2023: Pitch Report

The Wankhede Stadium is reputed for having a well-balanced pitch. During the previous IPL match held at this venue between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, spinners had received some support. It is anticipated that the team winning the toss will choose to bowl first since it’s challenging to defend a total at the Wankhede Stadium.