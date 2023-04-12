IPL 2023 MI vs DC Match Report: Rohit’s squad opens account on points table after fierce last-ball victory against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians (MI) secured a nail-biting six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. The match, played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, witnessed a flurry of exciting moments and intense competition as both teams battled it out to secure the win.

Chasing a challenging target of 173, MI got off to a blistering start with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan opening the innings and adding 71 runs for the first wicket. However, a mix-up led to the dismissal of Kishan for 31 (26), and MI suffered a minor setback. Rohit Sharma, who was batting with confidence, then anchored the innings and along with Tilak Varma added a crucial 68 runs for the second wicket.

Mukesh Kumar of DC opened the contest yet again in the 16th over by removing Tilak Varma for 41(29) and Suryakumar Yadav for a first-ball duck. Rohit Sharma, who was leading the charge, was dismissed in the next over for a well-played 65 (45), with wicketkeeper Abishek Porel grabbing a spectacular catch. However, Tim David and Cameron Green held their nerve and took MI home in the final ball of the match.

Earlier in the day, DC posted a respectable total of 172/5, thanks to a sensational knock by Axar Patel, who played a blistering 25-ball 54 to rescue his team from a precarious position after they were reduced to 98/5.

MI did an exceptional job in the death overs and picked the final five batters in just 10 balls. Jason Behrendorff and Piyush Chawla shared three wickets each, ensuring that DC did not get away with a massive total.