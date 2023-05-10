IPL 2023: MI dominate RCB with sensational 6-wicket victory at Wankhede Stadium | Match report

suggest a good headline for this: The Mumbai Indians put on a clinic against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, achieving a resounding six-wicket victory in the Indian Premier League. The stage was set for a high-scoring game, as RCB’s Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell amassed a staggering 199 for five after Mumbai put them in to bat. But MI, known for their powerful batting lineup, rose to the challenge, chasing 200 and clinching victory in just 16.3 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav was the star of the show, stunning fans with a magnificent 35-ball 83, striking six sixes and seven fours in his sensational effort while adding 140 runs for the third wicket in only 66 balls with Nehal Wadhera. Wadhera was dropped on 16, but went on to raise his second fifty of the season, finishing unbeaten on 52 off 34 balls.

Despite Rohit Sharma’s poor form continuing, the reshuffled batting order clicked together, with Ishan Kishan’s brisk start contributing to a sturdy stand for the third wicket, shutting RCB out of the game.

Mumbai’s bowlers sparked a comeback in the first half of the game, but it was their batting lineup that truly shone. Suryakumar completed his fourth fifty of the season and third at the Wankhede, off only 26 balls, while Kishan hit four sixes and as many fours. Maxwell was in his element as he played some outstanding strokes, hitting four sixes and eight fours to record his fourth half-century this season. Du Plessis, who extended his lead at the top of the list for the highest run-getters this year, reaching 576 runs in 11 matches at an average of 64, was equally impressive with his strokeplay, attacking fast bowlers and spinners alike to get to his sixth half-century.

RCB were cruising towards a big total at one stage when MI fought back to apply brakes, and the visitors’ failure to put on even 200 came back to hurt them. Wanindu Hasaranga struck twice inside the fifth over to halt Mumbai’s charge, getting Kishan caught behind after a rapid 21-ball 42 and Sharma, as MI ended powerplay at 62/2.

The victory lifted Mumbai Indians to the third spot in the points table, as the five-time champions now have 12 points from 11 games, while RCB slipped to the seventh spot with 10 points from 11 matches.

This win also maintained Mumbai’s impeccable record of not losing to RCB at the Wankhede Stadium since IPL 2015, solidifying their reputation as one of the strongest teams in the league.