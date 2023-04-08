IPL 2023 Match 11 Report: Rajasthan Royals win match against DC by 57 runs as latter fails to open account on points table

Rajasthan Royals won the match against Delhi Capitals by 57 runs on Saturday, in the IPL clash in Guwahati. Rajasthan Royals got off to a fantastic start thanks to Trent Boult’s outstanding performance, who took two consecutive wickets of Prithvi Shaw (Impact Player) and Manish Pandey in the 200 chase. Boult’s team had already piled up 199/4 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals.

Ashwin also contributed to the effort, and Delhi lost three wickets, managing just 38 runs in the powerplay. David Warner and Lalit Yadav later partnered and added 64 runs for the fourth wicket, but Boult took out Lalit for 38 (24). Warner managed to score his fifty, but his partners kept getting run out. Earlier, Rajasthan’s Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler started explosively after being invited to bat, with a partnership of 98 runs for the opening wicket, but Mukesh Kumar removed Jaiswal for 60 (31) in the 9th over.

Butler-Jaiswal excellent partnership

It was raining boundaries when Jos Butler and Yashasvi Jaiswal started their innings for the Royals. Jaiswal had an explosive start to the innings, hitting five boundaries in the opening over and setting the foundation for a big total. Khaleel Ahmed, who was bowling to him, seemed hapless and was hammered into submission. However, DC’s bowlers managed to control the damage to some extent towards the back-end, with Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, and Rovman Powell picking up crucial wickets. The total score of the innings was considered par for the pitch, with 220 being a possibility in the first 10 overs.

Fall of DC

Khaleel Ahmed had a forgettable day as he lost his line and length, getting hammered by Jaiswal. Warner, the DC captain, had to ignore Axar Patel’s weakness against left-handers and the latter was promptly punished in his very first over. Jaiswal completed his half-century in just 25 balls, but was eventually dismissed by Mukesh Kumar. Kuldeep Yadav’s confidence rubbed off on him, and he started giving the ball more air, resulting in Sanju Samson’s dismissal. Riyan Parag was also dismissed, but Butler and Shimton Hetmyer managed to put together a crucial partnership towards the\ end of the innings, taking their team to a par score. Anrich Nortje, DC’s big bowling hope, seemed to struggle under the onslaught at the other end.

