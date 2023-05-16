IPL 2023: LSG vs MI Match Preview – Pace of pitch, venue, probable Playing XI and more

IPL 2023: LSG vs MI Match Preview: The Lucknow Super Giants is all set to face off Mumbai Indians in today’s match at 7.30pm. The 63rd match will be played at the home ground of Lucknow, the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

With six victories out of 12 matches, Lucknow Super Giants are currently in the fourth position in the points table; In their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, LSG chased down the target of 182 within 19.2 overs with only 3 wickets down. Mumbai Indians are holding the third spot with seven wins out of the 12 matches.

Pitch report:

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow held a total of thirty T20 matches in the last three years. The average first innings score here is below 140 runs. Spinners have an advantage in here 53 per cent of wickets.

IPL 2023: Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan and Yash Thakur.

Also Read Brand Dhoni is no longer just about cricket

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma/Vishnu Vinod, Tim David, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Chris Jordan and Akash Madhwal.