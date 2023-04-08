scorecardresearch
IPL 2023 Live Score, RR vs DC: As Capitals look for season’s first win, Royals aim for redemption in Guwahati – Probable XI, pitch report and more

RR vs DC IPL 2023 Live Score Updates: The match promises to be a thrilling encounter, with fans eagerly waiting to see which team will come out victorious.

Written by Sports Desk
Updated:
Live Cricket Score, RR vs DC IPL 2023: Considering Ashwin’s successful record against Warner, there is a strong argument for RR to open the bowling with him. (Image/PTI)
Go to Live Updates

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, IPL 2023: Cricket enthusiasts are geared up for the 11 match of the highly-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The match will see the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals clash with the Delhi Capitals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The Royals are hoping to recover from their recent loss to the Punjab Kings by just five runs and get back to winning ways.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals are looking for redemption after facing back-to-back defeats in their opening games against the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. Both teams are expected to put up a strong fight, with the Royals having a well-established team, but with a few weak spots, and the Capitals needing to contemplate their options to end their losing streak. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter, with fans eagerly waiting to see which team will come out victorious.

Indian Premier League, 2023Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati   08 April 2023

Rajasthan Royals 

vs

Delhi Capitals  

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 11 ) Match begins at 15:30 IST (10:00 GMT)

Catch all the latest updates from the game here

Live Updates
14:10 (IST) 8 Apr 2023
IPL 2023 RR vs DC Live: How does the pitch look?

Dew is not expected to be a factor in the upcoming afternoon start. The average first innings score in T20s is 156, as evidenced by scoring patterns.

According to ESPN, most of these matches were played either in the morning, where fast bowlers have the advantage of moisture, or in the afternoon.

14:07 (IST) 8 Apr 2023
IPL 2023 RR vs DC Live: Who will be the Impact Players in today’s game?

In today's match between RR and DC, Kuldeep Sen from Royals' camp and Mukesh Kumar from Capitals can be made the Impact Players.

13:54 (IST) 8 Apr 2023
IPL 2023 RR vs DC Live: Delhi Capitals Probable XI

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell March, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Abhishek Porel, Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sarkariya

13:48 (IST) 8 Apr 2023
IPL 2023 RR vs DC Live: Rajasthan Royals Probable XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

13:43 (IST) 8 Apr 2023
IPL 2023 RR vs DC Live: What are the match timings?

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm.

First published on: 08-04-2023 at 13:40 IST

