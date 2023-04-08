IPL 2023 Live Score, RR vs DC: As Capitals look for season’s first win, Royals aim for redemption in Guwahati – Probable XI, pitch report and more

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, IPL 2023: Cricket enthusiasts are geared up for the 11 match of the highly-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The match will see the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals clash with the Delhi Capitals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The Royals are hoping to recover from their recent loss to the Punjab Kings by just five runs and get back to winning ways.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals are looking for redemption after facing back-to-back defeats in their opening games against the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. Both teams are expected to put up a strong fight, with the Royals having a well-established team, but with a few weak spots, and the Capitals needing to contemplate their options to end their losing streak. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter, with fans eagerly waiting to see which team will come out victorious.

Indian Premier League, 2023 Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 08 April 2023 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 11 ) Match begins at 15:30 IST (10:00 GMT)

