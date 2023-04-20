IPL 2023 DC vs KKR Live Score: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2023 Live Score, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Delhi Capitals are set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday, April 20.The match will begin shortly as the toss has been delayed due to rain.

As much as this match looks like a no-brainer, it could also turn into one of the most interesting IPL matches of all time! Both Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders have played five matches in total this IPL season.

While KKR has won two out of five games, DC have lost all five. Delhi really needs to turn it around if they want to come up the points table where they are placed at the last position. KKR is placed at seventh position in the points table. This win is important for KKR also as they have faced back-to-back two losses. They are currently coming out of a defeat against the Mumbai Indians. DC on the other hand had faced the defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

As per IPL history, both teams have played each other 31 times, out of which KKR won 16 and DC won 14 games. If you want to live-stream the match, you can log on to the Jio app and website. You can catch the broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Indian Premier League, 2023 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 20 April 2023 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 0/0 (0.0) Match yet to begin ( Day – Match 28 ) Delhi Capitals elected to field

