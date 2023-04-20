scorecardresearch
IPL 2023 DC vs KKR Live Score: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Live Score: While KKR has won two out of five games, DC have lost all five.

Written by Sports Desk
Updated:
IPL 2023 DC vs KKR Live Score: Both teams have played each other 31 times, out of which KKR won 16 and DC won 14 games. (Image/Twitter/IPL)
IPL 2023 Live Score, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Delhi Capitals are set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday, April 20.The match will begin shortly as the toss has been delayed due to rain.

As much as this match looks like a no-brainer, it could also turn into one of the most interesting IPL matches of all time! Both Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders have played five matches in total this IPL season. 

While KKR has won two out of five games, DC have lost all five. Delhi really needs to turn it around if they want to come up the points table where they are placed at the last position. KKR is placed at seventh position in the points table. This win is important for KKR also as they have faced back-to-back two losses. They are currently coming out of a defeat against the Mumbai Indians. DC on the other hand had faced the defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

As per IPL history, both teams have played each other 31 times, out of which KKR won 16 and DC won 14 games.

You can also stay tuned with us here at financialexpress.com to know the live score of the DC vs KKR game as it progresses further. 

Indian Premier League, 2023Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi   20 April 2023

Delhi Capitals 

vs

Kolkata Knight Riders   0/0 (0.0)

Match yet to begin ( Day – Match 28 ) Delhi Capitals elected to field

20:23 (IST) 20 Apr 2023
DC vs KKR Live Score Updates: Delhi Capitals to bowl first

After a delay due to rain, Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl first.

19:09 (IST) 20 Apr 2023
DC vs KKR Live Score Updates: Rain delays toss

The covers are still on at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium due to some rain. Toss expected to be slightly delayed today.

18:48 (IST) 20 Apr 2023
DC vs KKR Live Score Updates: Full squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), N Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (C), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, David Wiese, Tim Southee, Jason Roy, Litton Das, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (C), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Abishek Porel (WK), Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Praveen Dubey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal

18:28 (IST) 20 Apr 2023
DC vs KKR Live Score: Welcome to the live blog

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of DC vs KKR match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The match will begin at 7.30 pm and the toss will take place at 7 pm. Stay tuned for the live updates.

First published on: 20-04-2023 at 18:19 IST

