IPL 2023, CSK vs SRH Live Score: Chennai Super Kings aim to take top spot in points table in match against Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2023 Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will witness a match between its home team four-times champions Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have also won IPL once. Despite having three victories under their belt in the season so far, the Chennai Super Kings have been struggling with their bowling.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad won back-to-back matches against the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings before losing a close game to the Mumbai Indians in their last outing. The team is facing a major concern with the form of Mayank Agarwal. Although he made a useful contribution in the previous match, his strike rate was lower than desired.

With both teams dealing with their own set of problems, it is difficult to predict who will be the favorites going into the match. However, Chennai has an impressive track record at the Chepauk, winning 19 of their last 23 games there. It remains to be seen how well-equipped the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s overseas players, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and Harry Brook, are to handle the spin-friendly surfaces.

Indian Premier League, 2023
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
21 April 2023
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

