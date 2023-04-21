IPL 2023, CSK vs SRH Live Score: Chennai Super Kings aim to take top spot in points table in match against Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2023 Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will witness a match between its home team four-times champions Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have also won IPL once. Despite having three victories under their belt in the season so far, the Chennai Super Kings have been struggling with their bowling.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad won back-to-back matches against the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings before losing a close game to the Mumbai Indians in their last outing. The team is facing a major concern with the form of Mayank Agarwal. Although he made a useful contribution in the previous match, his strike rate was lower than desired.
With both teams dealing with their own set of problems, it is difficult to predict who will be the favorites going into the match. However, Chennai has an impressive track record at the Chepauk, winning 19 of their last 23 games there. It remains to be seen how well-equipped the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s overseas players, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and Harry Brook, are to handle the spin-friendly surfaces.
Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings is currently on the third position on the points table with eight points from five matches – of which they won three and lost two. Meanwhile, SRH are ninth on the table with four points in five games, including two wins and three defeats.
CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK/Captain), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu
SRH: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Vivrant Sharma, Umran Malik, Mayank Dagar, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Adil Rashid, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy
