IPL 2023: KKR’s spin magic casts spell on RCB, breaking their losing streak with impressive 21-run victory | Match report

The loss once again exposed RCB’s over-reliance on their big three – Kohli, du Plessis, and Maxwell.

Written by FE Online
KKR's spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and newbie Suyash Sharma proved to be the difference. (Image/PTI)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) conjured up a spin magic to break their losing streak and register an impressive 21-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL. It was a match that witnessed some brilliant performances from both teams, but KKR’s spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and newbie Suyash Sharma proved to be the difference.

The English opener, Jason Roy, led the show with his quickfire 56 off just 29 balls, and KKR’s batters fired in unison to notch up a challenging total of 200/5. RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first, but his decision backfired as KKR’s batsmen dominated the proceedings.

In response, RCB’s top-order got off to a flying start, cruising at 30 for no loss. But KKR’s spin duo of Sharma and Chakravarthy halted their progress, sharing three wickets between them inside the powerplay. Kohli and du Plessis kept their hopes alive with some aggressive stroke play, but the game-changing moment came when Venkatesh Iyer took a stunning catch to dismiss Kohli off Russell’s bowling.

With the required run-rate mounting, it was left to Dinesh Karthik to keep up RCB’s chase, but Chakravarthy had the last laugh, picking up three crucial wickets, including that of Karthik. RCB fell short by 21 runs, and KKR snapped their four-match losing streak in style.

The victory highlighted KKR’s dependence on their spin bowling, as their trump card Sunil Narine continued to struggle. However, the introduction of Suyash Sharma proved to be a masterstroke, as he picked up two crucial wickets and put pressure on RCB’s top-order.

The loss once again exposed RCB’s over-reliance on their big three – Kohli, du Plessis, and Maxwell. While Kohli and du Plessis played some aggressive strokes, Maxwell failed to make an impact, getting out to Chakravarthy for the second time in as many matches.

The game showcased the importance of spin bowling in T20 cricket. KKR’s spin duo outsmarted RCB’s batting lineup, and it proved to be the key factor in their victory. It was a much-needed win for KKR, and they would be hoping to build on this momentum in their upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agency)

First published on: 27-04-2023 at 00:16 IST

