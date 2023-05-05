scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: KKR’s Nitish Rana leads team to victory against disappointing Sunrisers Hyderabad | Match report

With this victory, KKR earned their fourth win of the season, moving up to eight points.

Written by FE Online
KKR earned their fourth victory of the season and are now on eight points. (Image/AP)

The IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad was a nail-biter, with KKR emerging as the victors. The Hyderabad team once again disappointed with their self-destructing batters, who failed to rise to the occasion. However, Nitish Rana’s captaincy was exceptional as he led his team to a much-needed five-run win, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Rana and Rinku Singh played a vital role in KKR’s victory, with their fruitful 61-run partnership helping their team post a competitive total of 171 for nine. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Rinku curbed his natural instincts and played patiently to give his side a decent total to defend.

On the other hand, the Hyderabad team got off to a poor start, losing their top-order early on. The KKR bowlers, especially Harshit Rana, exposed Mayank Agarwal’s weaknesses against short-pitched deliveries, putting pressure on the fragile top-order of the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

However, the South African pair of Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen produced innings of character, putting together a 70-run partnership that threatened to take the match away from KKR. Their dismissal in quick succession spelled doom for the home side as the later-order batters couldn’t get going.

In the end, it was Varun Chakaravarthy’s brilliant 20th over that sealed the win for KKR. With this victory, KKR earned their fourth win of the season, moving up to eight points, while the Sunrisers Hyderabad remained stranded on six points, suffering a huge blow to their playoff chances.

The match showcased the best of both teams, with KKR displaying their fighting spirit and determination to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. With more matches still to come, it remains to be seen whether KKR can continue their winning streak and make it to the playoffs.

(With inputs from agency)

First published on: 05-05-2023 at 00:40 IST

