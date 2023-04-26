IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Match Preview: Pitch Report, Probable XI and more – All you need to know about tonight’s chartbuster game

The upcoming 36th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is set to take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, where the Royal Challengers Bangalore will face off against the Kolkata Knight Riders at 7.30 pm IST.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have the advantage of playing on the homeground, are riding high on confidence after winning their last two matches against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Their most recent victory was against Rajasthan Royals, where a solid team performance helped them win by seven runs. Glenn Maxwell was the star of the match, scoring an exceptional 77 runs in just 44 deliveries and earning the Player of the Match award. Faf du Plessis also played well, scoring 62 runs in 39 balls, while Harshal Patel led the bowling attack, taking three wickets in his four-over spell and giving away just 32 runs. The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be hoping to continue their winning streak with a victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kolkata Knight Riders are, however, facing a tough time in the tournament, having lost four consecutive matches after their last win against the Gujarat Titans on April 9. In their last match, they were beaten by the Chennai Super Kings at their homeground Eden Gardens by 49 runs. The Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to turn their fortunes around with a win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2023 RCB vs KKR: When and where to watch?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in India and will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. The match will start at 7.30 pm IST and the toss will take place at around 7 pm IST.

IPL 2023 RCB vs KKR: Probable XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj. Impact Player – Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Kolkata Knight Riders: N Jagadeesan (WK), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (C), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy. Impact Player – Suyansh Sharma.

IPL 2023 RCB vs KKR: Pitch Report

Like previous IPL matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the pitch is expected to favour the batters. Winning teams tend to be those who chase the total, making the toss a crucial factor in determining the outcome. New ball pacers may benefit, while spinners can prove useful in the middle overs. Out of 120 IPL matches played here, 63 have been won by teams chasing the total, with 55 victories for the team batting first and two ending in no result. RCB holds the record for both the highest (263) and lowest (82) total at this venue, with an average first-inning score of 166 runs.