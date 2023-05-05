IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans dominate Rajasthan Royals with a commanding 9-wicket victory | Match report

In a stunning display of cricket, the Gujarat Titans overwhelmed the Rajasthan Royals with an incredible nine-wicket victory in a one-sided match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday. The defending champions had set a target of 119 runs for the Titans, but they were no match for the Gujarat team’s masterful display.

After the Royals were bowled out for just 118 runs in 17.5 overs, the Titans took to the field with a resolute opening partnership between Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha. The duo set the foundation for the massive victory with a 71-run stand, and Saha’s unbeaten 41 off 34 balls secured the win with ease. Captain Hardik Pandya also made a significant contribution with his brisk 39 not out off just 15 balls.

The Gujarat Titans finished their innings at 119 for one in 13.5 overs, with 37 balls to spare. The victory was a crucial one for the Titans, as they not only got back to winning ways against last year’s finalists, but also solidified their position at the top of the points table.

The Royals, on the other hand, suffered their fourth defeat in five meetings with the Titans and remained in fourth place in the standings, with five wins and as many losses in 10 games.

The opening batsmen wasted no time getting off the blocks and hit Trent Boult for a couple of fours each inside the powerplay. Even though Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Gill for a 35-ball 36 in the 10th over, it had little effect on the Titans’ performance. Pandya then took charge, hitting Adam Zampa for three sixes and a four in the 11th over to accelerate the process of the victory.

In the first half of the game, the Royals struggled against the spin duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad and were bundled out for a paltry total. Rashid returned 4-0-14-3, while Noor registered 3-0-25-2, as the Royals crumbled from 47 for one to 71 all out.

The Royals’ decision to bat first after winning the toss backfired as they were unable to withstand the Gujarat Titans’ relentless attack. The Titans proved to be too good for the Royals, as they cruised to victory with ease, leaving their opponents shell-shocked.

