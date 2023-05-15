IPL 2023: GT vs SRH Match Preview – Pace of pitch, venue, probable Playing XI and more

IPL 2023: GT vs SRH Match Preview: High spirited fans of the Gujarat Titans (GT) are eagerly waiting for today’s clash between their team and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 62nd match of the IPL 2023 will be played at the at the home ground of Gujarat, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 7:30 in the evening.

With eight victories out of 12 matches, Gujarat Titans are currently leading in the points table; Sunrisers Hyderabad are holding the ninth spot with four wins out of the 12 matches. Today’s match is significant for the Gujarat-based side as GT as it could secure a place in the playoffs, whereas the SRH might struggle with that after they lost their previous match with Lucknow Super Giants. In their last match, Gujarat Titans managed to defeat Mumbai Indians by 27 runs.

Pitch report:

The Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, has a balanced surface with comfortability for pacers and improvement in batting may be visible as the match progresses. The previous matches at this stadium have seen high scores in this edition of the IPL with an average score of 172.

IPL 2023: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik