IPL 2023 GT vs KKR Match 13 Preview: Titans to go for hattrick win; will Knights be able to stop GT’s march?

Gujarat Titans (GT) have an opportunity to achieve a hat-trick of wins as they face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. GT previously won against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 5 wickets and defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 6 wickets, while KKR lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 7 runs but rebounded by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 81 runs.

GT has shown their capabilities in the first two games and has the players to reach the top of the points table, especially with the added advantage of playing at home. Meanwhile, the not-so-hot favourites this season, KKR, was not expected to make it to the playoffs, but they emerged victorious in their previous game with their formidable spin trio.

In their only encounter last season, GT won by eight runs. The upcoming afternoon fixture in Ahmedabad on Sunday will be an intriguing clash between these two teams.

IPL 2023 GT vs KKR: When and where to watch?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 3.30 pm IST on Sunday. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST. The match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India and live streamed on Jio Cinema app and website. You can catch all the updates from the game at financialexpress.com/sports/ipl

IPL 2023 GT vs KKR: Full squads

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (C), Srikar Bharat, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Urvil Patel, Rashid Khan, Wriddhiman Saha, R Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Pradeep Sangwan, Dasun Shanaka, Vijay Shankar, Mohit Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Odean Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Yash Dayal.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (C), Vaibhav Arora, Lockie Ferguson, Harshit Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Narayan Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Tim Southee, Suyash Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav.

IPL 2023 GT vs KKR: Pitch report

In the tournament opener held in Ahmedabad, the Titans easily achieved a target of 180 runs. Considering the vast dimensions of the ground, mis-hits can easily result in dismissals in the deep, so a score around that range would be considered normal. According to ESPN, Ahmedabad offers both red-soil and black-soil pitches, and the Titans may opt for the red-soil pitch, which generally has less turn and could help them counter the spin-heavy Knight Riders attack. The forecast predicts hot and sunny weather.