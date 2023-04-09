IPL 2023 GT vs KKR Match 13 Preview: 6, 6, 6, 6 and 6, ‘Knight’ Rinku rides sixes, bats for KKR’s stunning 3-wicket win

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has become one of the most prestigious and entertaining cricket leagues in the world. It has seen some extraordinary finishes and twists over the years, but the one on Sunday was a shinny spectacle that was not to be missed. After Rashid Khan’s first IPL hattrick, the game seemed in the favour of GT. However, Kolkata Knight Riders needed 29 runs off the last over, and it was their moment to shine.

Rinku Singh, who was facing Yash Dayal, needed to hit four sixes and a boundary or five sixes to win the match. Dayal delivered three successive full-tosses, which Rinku dispatched the ball all over the ground. The equation came down to 10 off two deliveries. With pressure mounting, Dayal delivered a slower ball, but to no avail as Rinku smashed it over long on.

With four needed off the last ball, Dayal delivered a short one outside off, and Rinku hit it straight to seal a game that appeared all but lost for KKR a few overs ago. Earlier, electing to bat, GT rode on Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar’s fifties to post a mammoth 204 for four.

Hardik Pandya missed the game as he was unwell and in his place Rashid led GT. Sudharsan made a 38-ball 53 while Shankar scored an unbeaten 63 off just 24 balls. Besides Sudharsan and Shankar, opener Shubman Gill made 39. For KKR, Sunil Narine picked up three wickets by giving away 33 runs.

The match was a testament to the unpredictability and excitement that the IPL brings to the table. With so many talented players from around the world competing at the highest level, fans can always expect the unexpected. It is moments like these that make the IPL one of the most thrilling cricket leagues in the world.