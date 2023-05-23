IPL 2023 GT vs CSK Qualifier 1: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match preview, pitch report, probable lineup

The first qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will take place on Tuesday (May 23) between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). GT finished as the top team in the league stage, winning 10 out of 14 matches. CSK won eight matches, with one match being called off due to rain, and secured the second position with 17 points.

GT vs CSK head-to-head record

In their previous encounters, GT has won all three matches against CSK. During their last meeting on March 31, CSK set a target of 178 runs for GT. However, GT successfully chased it down in 19.2 overs, thanks to Shubman Gill’s impressive innings of 63 runs off 36 balls and Rashid Khan’s quick 10 runs off three balls.

GT vs CSK pitch report

The match will take place at the renowned MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk Stadium, in Chennai. The pitch at this stadium is known for providing a balanced opportunity for both batsmen and bowlers. It offers even bounce, which allows batsmen to play their shots with ease and facilitates stroke play.

Considering the nature of the pitch, the team winning the toss is likely to choose to chase the target set by the opposition. In the current IPL 2023 season, out of the top 10 wicket-takers at the Chepauk Stadium, only one is a fast bowler, Kapil Dev. Slow bowlers have taken 38 wickets, medium pacers have taken 24 wickets, and fast bowlers have secured 16 wickets at the stadium so far.

Here are the respective team line-ups for the match:

Gujarat Titans (GT):

– Shubman Gill

– Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper)

– Vijay Shankar

– Hardik Pandya (captain)

– David Miller

– Rahul Tewatia

– Dasun Shanaka

– Mohit Sharma

– Rashid Khan

– Mohammed Shami

– Noor Ahmad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK):

– Ruturaj Gaikwad

– Devon Conway

– Ajinkya Rahane

– Ambati Rayudu

– Shivam Dube

– Moeen Ali

– Ravindra Jadeja

– MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper/captain)

– Deepak Chahar

– Tushar Deshpande

– Maheesh Theekshana