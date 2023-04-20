IPL 2023: Exceptional team play, power performances by Kohli, du Plessis, Siraj power Royal Challengers to 24-run win vs Punjab Kings – Match Report

Mohammed Siraj’s four-wicket haul led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to a 24-run victory against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium. The RCB bowling attack was exceptional, as they restricted PBKS to 150 runs in just 18.2 overs.

RCB’s Siraj grabbed four wickets, while Wanindu Hasaranga took two, and Harshal Patel and Wayne Parnell each took one. PBKS’ Prabhsimran Singh scored the highest with 46 off 30 deliveries, and Jitesh Sharma contributed 41 runs in 27 deliveries.

RCB successfully defended their total of 174/4, thanks to a fiery start by their bowlers. In the powerplay, the RCB bowlers dismantled PBKS’ top order, taking four wickets. Siraj took the first wicket by dismissing Atharva Taide, while Hasaranga took out Matt Short. In the fourth over, Siraj dismissed Liam Livingstone for just 2 runs.

At the end of the powerplay, PBKS were left with a total of 49/4. PBKS’ stand-in captain Sam Curran and Prabhsimran Singh then steadied the ship, piling singles and boundaries at regular intervals. However, Curran was run out by Hasaranga in the 10th over after scoring 10 runs. In the 12th over, Wayne Parnell took the wicket of Prabhsimran for 46. Shahrukh Khan came out to bat and slammed a six off Parnell’s delivery, but his stay was cut short by Hasaranga after scoring 7 runs.

In the 15th over, Jitesh Sharma hit Hasaranga for 11 runs, including a stunning maximum straight down the ground. He continued his assault in the 16th over, smashing Vijaykumar Vyshak for 13 runs, including one four and an 83-meter maximum that he hit back over the bowler’s head. RCB had a chance to dismiss Jitesh, but Kohli dropped the catch at long-on. However, Siraj removed Harpreet Brar for 13 runs in the 18th over, and then produced a stunning delivery to dismiss Nathan Ellis for 1.

In the penultimate over, Harshal Patel took the wicket of Jitesh Sharma, and PBKS were bowled out for 150 runs, giving RCB a 24-run victory. Earlier in the match, the opening partnership between Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis scored 137 runs, which powered RCB to a decent total of 174/4.