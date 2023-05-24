scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: Eliminator, LSG vs MI Match Preview, Pitch Report, Probable XIs and more

The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium has been gradually slowing down with each game.

Written by FE Online
IPL, ipl 2023, Mumbai Indians, MI, Mumbai, LSG, Lucknow Super Giants, Lucknow, Eliminator round
Spinners are expected to receive significant assistance from the surface, while batsmen may require some time to adjust. (Image: AP)

Mumbai Indians (MI) have secured a spot in the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2023 after an impressive victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last league match. They will now face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator on May 24 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

MI’s batting lineup is in excellent form, with Australia’s Cameron Green scoring a remarkable century in the previous match and captain Rohit Sharma finding his rhythm again. However, the team has some concerns regarding their bowling and will look to address that area before the match.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants have executed most of their strategies effectively, which has been a major advantage for them. Quinton de Kock has provided solid starts as an opener, and Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran have been exceptional in their performances. The success of LSG heavily relies on their performances, especially under pressure. The contributions of Amit Mishra and Ravi Bishnoi will also be crucial.

Pitch Report at MA Chidambaram Stadium:
The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium has been gradually slowing down with each game. Spinners are expected to receive significant assistance from the surface, while batsmen may require some time to adjust. A score above 165 would be considered competitive, and the team batting first would have an advantage.

Probable Playing XIs for LSG vs MI:

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG):
Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya (c), Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra

Mumbai Indians (MI):
Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Kumar Kartikeya, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwa

IPL
IPL 2023

First published on: 24-05-2023 at 10:44 IST

