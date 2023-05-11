IPL 2023: Dhoni & Co crush Delhi Capitals with 27-run victory, inch closer towards playoffs | Match report

In a match that was critical for Chennai Super Kings’ prospects of making it to the playoffs, their captain, the enigmatic Mahendra Singh Dhoni, proved why he is considered one of the greatest cricketers of all time. Punishing Khaleel Ahmed for two massive sixes in his 9-ball-20, Dhoni helped CSK post a total of 167 for 8, which was at least 20 runs above-par on the tricky Chepauk pitch.

With the target in sight, Delhi Capitals were dealt a massive blow when their top three batsmen, David Warner, Phil Salt, and Mitch Marsh, were dismissed within the first four overs. The DC batsmen struggled to keep up with the required run rate, managing only 140 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs. In a sign of their difficulties, not even 10 fours were hit in the entire innings, with the DC batters managing only seven boundaries and four over-boundaries.

CSK’s win took them to 15 points and one win from their remaining two games will guarantee them a place in the playoffs. For DC, with just 8 points from 11 games and seven defeats, their campaign is almost over.

As CSK’s victory celebrations got underway, questions were being asked of the DC talent scouts, who have failed to deliver players capable of being x-factors, even at the domestic level. A former India player’s son, who is one of the talent scouts, will have a lot of explaining to do.

While CSK’s bowlers did an excellent job of keeping the DC batsmen in check, it was the performances of Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali in the middle overs that tightened the noose around the opposition. Pandey and Rossouw added 59 runs at less than a run-a-ball, but their partnership was broken by Matheesha Pathirana, who perfectly executed a yorker to send Pandey packing.

Earlier, the Capitals’ bowlers had kept the Super Kings’ batters in check on a sluggish pitch, with left-arm spinner Axar Patel being the pick of the bowlers. However, Dhoni and Jadeja’s late charge helped CSK post a challenging total, even though none of their batters managed to get a substantial score.

In the end, it was Dhoni’s leadership and tactical nous that proved the difference between the two sides. With one foot in the playoffs, CSK will be hoping to build on this performance in their remaining matches, while DC will be left to rue what might have been.