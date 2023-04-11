IPL 2023 DC Vs MI Match Preview: Here’s all about the weather, pitch report and playing XI

The 16th IPL match will see Delhi Capitals taking on Mumbai Indians at home ground. Both teams are yet to win this season. The match is very crucial for both the teams as Delhi Capitals has lost all three of its matches this season, and Mumbai Indians have suffered two successive defeats.

The absence of Delhi Capitals’ star player, Rishabh Pant, has been a major factor that has affected their performance so far. In all three of their matches, the team has been outclassed. Parth Jindal, the team’s co-owner, questioned their batting intentions.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have been known for their slow starts in the tournament. Similar to their opponents, they are also struggling with inconsistent batting. The team’s overseas stars are expected to perform better. All eyes will be on one English pacer Jofra Archer Batting for Delhi Capitals. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma’s team is also trying their best to register the first win.

DC Vs MI Pitch Condition, Weather

The pitch at the Delhi Sports Club is expected to offer a bit of assistance to the pacers. The team that wins the toss will be able to choose to bowl first. The dew might affect the conditions later in the match.

The highest temperature today will be 37 degrees Celsius with a partly cloudy sky. There is 20 per cent humidity in the air and wind speed is 15 km/hr, AccuWeather says.

DC Vs MI Probable Playing XI

Delhi Capitals

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Phil Salt (wk), Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tim David, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

DC vs MI Broadcast and Live Streaming

The cricket match will take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The match starts at 07:30 PM IST and the toss takes place at around 7 pm

Star Sports Network will telecast the match while JioCinema will live stream for free.