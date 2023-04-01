IPL 2023: CSK’s Tushar Deshpande becomes first Impact Player in tournament’s history – Here’s all you need to know

Tushar Deshpande, a pacer with Chennai Super Kings, made history on Friday by becoming the first “Impact Player” of the 16th Indian Premier League (IPL).

B. Sai Sudharsan of the Gujarat Titans replaced New Zealand hitter Kane Williamson, who had sustained an injury while fielding in the opening innings, as the second player chosen as an Impact Player.

Deshpande replaced Ambati Rayudu in the middle of the order for their debut encounter against the Gujarat Titans on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, becoming the first beneficiary of the new regulation.

With opener Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 50-ball 92, which was embellished with four boundaries and nine maximums, the CSK managed to score 178/7 in 20 overs.

After accumulating a manageable total, CSK made the decision to add Tushar Deshpande as an impact player to strengthen their bowling assault. However, Deshpande gave up 29 runs in his first two overs, so the change did not have immediate effect.

Deshpande was one of the five replacement players CSK named after winning the toss. Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, and Nishant Sindhu were the other participants. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, announced Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Abhinav Manohar, KS Bharat, and B Sai Sudharsan as their replacements.

The Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI) tested the Impact Player rule throughout the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy competition before putting it into effect for the first time in this year’s edition of the competition.

What is the Impact Player rule in the IPL?

Similar to substitutes in other team sports including football, rugby, and basketball, impact players are. Teams will be able to adjust their side’s tactics as the game goes on thanks to this.

Teams in the IPL will only be permitted to bring in one impact player, as opposed to several players, unlike the aforementioned sports. In contrast to basketball, a player who is substituted by an impact player in the IPL is no longer allowed to participate in the game.

The captains must designate a starting XI and five substitutes, of which only one can be used as an impact player after the toss. Moreover, the impact player cannot be an international player if the team already has four international players in the starting Eleven. An impact player from a country other than India can only be added if the starting XI includes fewer than four international players.